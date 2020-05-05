Man charged with police impersonation in Independence County

A 20-year-old man was charged on Monday with felony criminal impersonation and use of a communication device along with misdemeanor illegal use of blue lights following his Saturday arrest in Independence County.

Michael Caprice Lindsey faces up to 16 years in prison. Lindsey was in the Independence County jail Monday afternoon with his bail set at $2,500.

Lindsey was arrested at the Batesville mobile home park at 1743 Davis Lane by sheriff's deputies called to the park to investigate an altercation.

According to an arrest affidavit, a resident told deputies that he was just arriving home when he saw Lindsey complete a U-turn in his car, with a blue light on top, and accelerate toward his vehicle.

Lindsey told investigators he was part of the Northside Volunteer Fire Department and that the light on his car was only red. Police could see fresh marks on top of the car where a light had been removed and found a light bar on his backseat. Lindsey said that light had been on top of his car and he had recently removed it, the affidavit by Sheriff Shawn Stephens, who is also chief of the volunteer department, states.

Lindsey turned the light on for officers and it flashed red but when the arresting deputy, Adam McGilton, examined the device, he saw a second setting that activated a flashing blue light.

When searched, Lindsey was found to be carrying a radio set to receive law enforcement frequencies including the secure channel used by the sheriff's office and Batesville police.

Deputies had received a complaint about a car with flashing blue lights matching the description of Lindsey's vehicle a week earlier but officers had not been able to find the vehicle, according to the affidavit.