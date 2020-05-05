Buffalo National River in Arkansas to reopen May 15

Outfitters and private boaters stage Thursday as they prepare to put on the Buffalo River from the low water bridge in Ponca. Go to nwaonline.com/200329Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

Visitors will soon be floating the Buffalo National River and hiking trails in the park.

Beginning May 15, the national park will resume day-use-only access to the river and all trails within the park, except for Lost Valley Trail, according to a news release.

The national park in north Arkansas has been closed since April 2 because of covid-19.

All established campgrounds in the park will remain closed for now, along with gravel bar and backcountry camping within park boundaries, according to the news release.

The park’s headquarters in Harrison will remain closed, as will the visitor centers and contact stations at Tyler Bend, Steel Creek and Buffalo Point.

