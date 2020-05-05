Sections
Dassault Falcon Jet to furlough workers at aircraft completion center in Little Rock

by Noel Oman | Today at 12:11 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Employees move a Falcon 7X jet into a hangar at the Dassault Falcon completion center in Little Rock. ( Staton Breidenthal)

Dassault Falcon Jet, the largest tenant at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field, has instituted "rolling furloughs' of its workforce - estimated at 1,000 - at its aircraft completion center at Clinton National, Dassault Falcon confirmed Tuesday.

"Recently, Dassault Falcon Jet – Little Rock initiated a rolling furlough program for certain aircraft teams and business operating units," the statement said. "These furloughs, currently scheduled for one or two week intervals, are designed to allow the company to quickly adapt to green aircraft arrivals and increased market demand."

The completion center outfits Dassault Falcon's line of business jets to customer specifications, including interiors, exterior paint and avionics.

The action doesn't affect the separate Dassault Falcon Jet service center at Clinton National, the statement said.

"All affected employees are guided through the state unemployment process through individual meetings and Dassault Falcon Jet will maintain employee benefits for them during the furlough," the statement added.

The move comes a little more than a month after parent company, Dassault Aviation Group, withdrew its 2020 guidance and canceled its 2019 dividend to cope with the global economic uncertainty associated with the pandemic.

