Getting it straight

Today at 3:40 a.m. | Updated May 4, 2020 at 3:40 a.m.

A map and list in the Sunday edition about covid-19 cases in 28 Arkansas nursing homes incorrectly identified one facility. The graphic should have named Encore Healthcare and Rehabilitation of West Little Rock as having one resident who has tested positive for the virus, and not a similarly named property in Malvern that has had no cases.

A Section on 05/05/2020

Print Headline: Getting it straight

