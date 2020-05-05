Gravette woman accused of raping teenage boy

BENTONVILLE - A Gravette woman was arrested Friday in connection with raping a teenage boy.

Whitney Alexander, 30, is free on $100,000 bond. She was arrested in connection with rape and tampering with physical evidence. Prosecutors haven't filed a formal charge against her.

Benton County Sheriff's Office detectives began investigating because of a report to the Arkansas State Police's child abuse hotline, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The teen, who is now 18, was interviewed and said Alexander started having sex with him when he was 15, according to the probable cause affidavit. The teen said they had sex 30 times and they communicated through Snapchat and Instagram, according to the affidavit. He said Alexander would send him inappropriate photographs and he had two of the photographs, the affidavit states.

Alexander told a detective she had sex with the teen, according to the affidavit.

The teen said Alexander's husband, Trent Alexander, was aware of the relationship, according to the affidavit.

Alexander told the detective when she told her husband he became angry and broke a bar stool, according to the affidavit.

Trent Alexander denied his wife told him about her relationship with the teen, according to the affidavit. He said he broke the stool after his wife told him she no longer loved him, according to affidavit.

Trent Alexander, 31, of Gravette was arrested in connection with felony permitting abuse of a minor. Prosecutors haven't filed a formal charge against him.

The Alexanders' arraignments are scheduled for June 8 in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren's courtroom.

NW News on 05/05/2020