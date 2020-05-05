Arkansas a finalist for 2 transfers, 1 prep prospect

Miami (Ohio) guard Nike Sibande (1) and Buffalo guard Dontay Caruthers, right, chase a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, March 1, 2019, in Oxford, Ohio. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman and his staff remain in contention for two transfers and one high school prospect.

The Razorbacks are in the top five for Miami (Ohio) guard Nike Sibande and Evansville forward DeAndre Williams. Sibande has one year of eligibility remaining and Williams has two.

Both would have to sit out a season and would be eligible for their new school in 2021-22.

Sibande (6-4, 183 pounds) announced on Instagram a top five of Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia, Georgetown and Xavier on Tuesday. He averaged 13.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists as a junior while starting 30 of 31 games.

He shot 44% from the field, 32% from beyond the three-point line and 82% from the free throw line.

As a sophomore, Sibande earned All-MAC Third Team honors after averaging 16.1 points and 5.1 rebounds. He became the first sophomore and 35th player overall to score 1,000 points in his program's history.

Sibande was named the MAC Freshman of the Year while averaging 15.1 points and 4.3 rebounds and starting all 34 games.

Williams (6-9, 190) is also considering Kentucky, Baylor and Memphis. He averaged 15.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 64.8% from the field as a sophomore.

Arkansas is one of six finalists for 2020 prep center Frank Anselem.

Anselem (6-10, 200 pounds) of Windsor (Calif.) Prolific Prep has Arkansas, Kentucky, San Diego State, Seton Hall, Syracuse and Western Kentucky as his final schools.

ESPN rated him a 4-star prospect, the No 13. center in the nation and the No. 4 recruit in California for the 2021 class before he reclassified.