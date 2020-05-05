Happy birthday: The details you tend to will elevate your efforts to the level of excellence. New connections and romantic events will fill the months to come. You'll be noticed for your grace under pressure and your leadership in unusual circumstances. You'll get the inside scoop on a project, which plays to your advantage.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Science proves that memory is unreliable, but in the digital age, we don't have to depend on it nearly as much. You'll find that emotional communication is more important than remembered details anyway.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Once upon a time, you couldn't get motivated. But you forced yourself, and it turned out to be the right move. Now you can use your experience to help someone else.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): When you're living your story, fully immersed in its reality, it is easy to lose track of where you are in it. It seems like what's going on is all that is, but it's just a chapter, not the whole book.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): There is a lack of generosity and compassion in the world, and you'll help make up for some of this today. You'll make kindness the rule, and what happens next is full of grace and felicity.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): In the moment that you're stuck, does it really matter what got you there? Don't look back. Instead, move on to what's next -- wiggling out, probably by changing your outlook.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Big things are not as big as you think. Or at least they're not as relevant to your life right now. You'll live in appreciation of normalcy, as the small things are actually a pretty sizable gift.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): There are judgment calls to be made in the realm of communication, and they have to do with tact, manners and honesty. Be strategic. Not everyone needs to know all there is to know.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): If the rewards came easily and quickly, everyone would clamor to rake in the easy bounty. But the rewards only come after a fair amount of work over an extension of time. Endurance is the quality you'll call on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your mindset is as important as the mind that's setting it. Regardless of your particular talents and gifts, it's the effective and consistent focus of your mind that will ultimately determine success.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You're starting to think of your current position as not just a job but a calling. You love it enough to stick with it even when things get rocky. When you get knocked down, you get right back up.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll be asked to do things you cannot yet do. But just because the demand exceeds your current skill doesn't mean you should turn down the challenge. This is an excellent opportunity to find out just how quickly you can grow.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You're in a sort of race. The winners will be the ones who refuse to quit. Many very lucky and talented people will drop out or lose interest before they cross the finish line.

