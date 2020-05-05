Sections
Today at 3:47 a.m. | Updated May 5, 2020 at 3:47 a.m.

Nanette Mickiewicz, president of Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz, Calif., called it a testament to the skills and dedication of the hospital's workers after an anonymous donor provided $1 million to be distributed as bonuses to all hospital staff members, including nurses, the cleaning staff, lab techs and security guards.

Shenir Holliday, 38, recorded on security video licking her hands and coughing before touching food items and surfaces at a grocery store and sandwich shop in Sumter, S.C., was charged with food tampering and other counts and was ordered to be tested for the coronavirus, police said.

Allen Tyler, the coroner in Candler County, Ga., faces theft and criminal trespass charges after being recorded on a surveillance camera stealing a political rival's campaign signs, state investigators said.

John Minto, mayor of Santee, Calif., thanked the managers of a grocery store for stopping a man from wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood as he shopped, a day after San Diego County began requiring residents to wear face coverings in public because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mike McAuliffe, a volunteer fire agency captain in Harvey, La., said a 58-year-old man was hospitalized after he accidentally set himself on fire from the waist up while using a blow torch to repair his truck.

Ismael Tamayo, 44, of Ontario, Calif., faces an attempted murder charge after being accused of shooting a fellow Los Angles officer during an off-duty weekend camping trip at an area for off-road vehicles, sheriff's deputies said.

Pierce Womack, deputy emergency management director in Pickens County, S.C., said an 18-year-old woman died from blunt force trauma after she fell from a waterfall, with rescue crews encountering "a large amount of visitors" as well as "treacherous conditions" at the waterfall.

Mike Parson, Missouri's Republican governor, whose stay-at-home order expired Sunday, responded to pictures that appeared on social media of him bare-faced but surrounded by mask-wearing veterans at a thrift store in Joplin, saying he simply chose not to wear a mask.

Police in Walker, La., issued an alert that the search is on for an "aggressive" reddish-tan chicken accused of "terrorizing" customers outside a bank, chasing walk-up ATM users and attempting to climb into cars at the drive-thru window.

