• Nanette Mickiewicz, president of Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz, Calif., called it a testament to the skills and dedication of the hospital's workers after an anonymous donor provided $1 million to be distributed as bonuses to all hospital staff members, including nurses, the cleaning staff, lab techs and security guards.

• Shenir Holliday, 38, recorded on security video licking her hands and coughing before touching food items and surfaces at a grocery store and sandwich shop in Sumter, S.C., was charged with food tampering and other counts and was ordered to be tested for the coronavirus, police said.

• Allen Tyler, the coroner in Candler County, Ga., faces theft and criminal trespass charges after being recorded on a surveillance camera stealing a political rival's campaign signs, state investigators said.

• John Minto, mayor of Santee, Calif., thanked the managers of a grocery store for stopping a man from wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood as he shopped, a day after San Diego County began requiring residents to wear face coverings in public because of the coronavirus pandemic.

• Mike McAuliffe, a volunteer fire agency captain in Harvey, La., said a 58-year-old man was hospitalized after he accidentally set himself on fire from the waist up while using a blow torch to repair his truck.

• Ismael Tamayo, 44, of Ontario, Calif., faces an attempted murder charge after being accused of shooting a fellow Los Angles officer during an off-duty weekend camping trip at an area for off-road vehicles, sheriff's deputies said.

• Pierce Womack, deputy emergency management director in Pickens County, S.C., said an 18-year-old woman died from blunt force trauma after she fell from a waterfall, with rescue crews encountering "a large amount of visitors" as well as "treacherous conditions" at the waterfall.

• Mike Parson, Missouri's Republican governor, whose stay-at-home order expired Sunday, responded to pictures that appeared on social media of him bare-faced but surrounded by mask-wearing veterans at a thrift store in Joplin, saying he simply chose not to wear a mask.

• Police in Walker, La., issued an alert that the search is on for an "aggressive" reddish-tan chicken accused of "terrorizing" customers outside a bank, chasing walk-up ATM users and attempting to climb into cars at the drive-thru window.

