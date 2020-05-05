Jefferson County Quorum Court members approve cuts

PINE BLUFF — The Jefferson County Quorum Court passed an emergency ordinance Tuesday that would force enough numbers of employees to go on furloughs to meet a 30% cut in personnel costs.

But the measure gives officials until May 11 to come up with an alternative plan that could avoid furloughs if they can find another way to reduce their budgets by 30 percent.

The original proposed ordinance, which would have compelled across the board cuts in all county offices, was opposed by several elected officials, including Sheriff Lafayette Woods, Jr., Collector Tony Washington, and Assessor Yvonne Humphrey. It was drafted after Gerald Robinson, the county's chief executive, was unsuccessful in getting other elected officials to agree to a 30% cutback on staffing in a meeting held last week.

Robinson said the furlough option was the best option for employees, because it would allow them to collect unemployment compensation and an additional $600 weekly in federal supplemental funds authorized as a temporary emergency stipend to employees laid off or furloughed due to the covid-19 pandemic. He said the option was gaining rapid acceptance with employees under his supervision.

"I've had employees call asking to be furloughed," he said. "I've had some get mad because they didn't get furloughed and I've had others threatened to file a complaint because they want to be furloughed."

Woods and Washington were the most vocal opponents of the ordinance, both saying the cuts would make it impossible for their offices to function properly. Washington, with seven employees, would have had to furlough two.

"I can't operate if I have to furlough employees," Washington said. "We've got a job to do and I won't be able to deal with the line there'll be when those doors open."

