Little Rock loosens virus curfew; expected to lift fully this month

Little Rock will relax the curfew it put in place to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, the city announced Tuesday.

The city has been under a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew since March 26. Starting Wednesday, the curfew hours will be midnight to 5 a.m. Those were the hours when the city first put announced a curfew because of covid-19 that went into effect March 18.

City officials intend to completely lift the curfew May 21, according to Tuesday’s news release.

The curfew was put in place to discourage people from unnecessary social gathering.

The city also has a daytime curfew for minors that remains in effect through May 27. Those hours are 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., when a child would normally be in school.