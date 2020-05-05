Little Rock man wounded in overnight shooting

A 20-year-old Little Rock man was shot three times Monday night at the Spanish Jon Apartments, and police believe bullets also struck at least one neighboring home.

The gunfire at the apartment complex at 5001 W. 65th St. was one of three shooting incidents investigated by officers overnight, according to Little Rock police reports.

A report of gunshots fired at the Spanish Jon brought police to the apartments about 11 p.m. but a search of the area turned up nothing so officers left, only to be called back a few minutes later to the same area.

On their return, officers found Brytron Sawyer, a visitor to the complex, being carried by a group of young men and suffering gunshot wounds to the left side of his face, left thigh and right shin. He was wearing only a white T-shirt wrapped around his left leg.

The men in the group, unidentified in the report, were argumentative with officers and would not say where the shooting occurred or where they were when police arrived the first time. A search of the area turned up blood on the north side of the breezeway of Building D that looked like someone had tried to clean it up.

Investigators believe the same shooting incident was responsible for the bullets that struck the home at 6900 W. Wakefield Drive at about the same time, 11 p.m.

Resident Gary Rodela, 66, told police he heard a small caliber gunshot in the street in front of his house then heard a larger caliber shot from next door. He later heard a third shot from down the street. One bullet went through the window above his head, and police found a shell casing in the street.

Another resident, Pamela Rodela, 69, said she heard shots coming from the apartments behind the home.

Two other shootings incidents were investigated by police overnight in Little Rock.

Someone fired a gun into a Dennison Street home about 9 p.m. Monday. Police found two bullet holes in the southwest bedroom and three holes in the kitchen window on the west side of the house. Investigators found a bullet lodged above the front door and another bullet on the front porch.

A ShotSpotter activation also brought police to 3808 W 22nd St. at 12:25 a.m. Tuesday where officers collected an unspecified number of shell casings but could not find anything damaged.