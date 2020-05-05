Little Rock police chief faces new complaint, claims of retaliation, by 4 employees

Four employees of the Little Rock Police Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit accusing the city and Police Chief Keith Humphrey of denying them access to their personnel files in violation of the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.

The plaintiffs are three officers and a civilian employee of the department: Capt. Russell King, Sgt. Christopher McCauley, Lt. Rusty Rothwell and Kandice Hause, who works as a police victim services coordinator.

The complaint filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court alleges that Humphrey retaliated against Hause and the three other individuals in her chain of command by disciplining them during an internal affairs investigation.

Humphrey ordered a written reprimand for the officers involved and counseling for Hause, according to an exhibit included with the complaint, one day after Hause sent a signed settlement agreement to the department, ending a back-pay lawsuit Hause had previously filed against the city. In that lawsuit, her chain of command including King, McCauley and Rothwell had backed Hause on the issue of pay, an attorney for the plaintiffs told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment on the lawsuit Tuesday afternoon. Lt. Michael Ford, a Little Rock police spokesman, said the department had not comment at this time because of the pending litigation.

The complaint claims that on April 7, “despite the recommendation of the Assistant Chief of Police that no discipline was warranted, Chief Humphrey overturned the recommendation of the chain of command and Plaintiffs were disciplined by the Chief for supposed ‘dereliction of duty.’”

An administrative evaluation document included in the lawsuit shows Humphrey on the day in question wrote that he “did not concur” with Assistant Chief of Police Hayward Finks’ recommendation of no discipline for the four employees.

Two attorneys representing the plaintiffs, Chris Burks and Degen Clow, said in an interview Tuesday that the internal affairs investigation was in regard to the timely submission of a report following the arrest of another police department civilian employee for driving while intoxicated.

The four plaintiffs requested their personnel files shortly after they were officially disciplined in April, but the police department and the city’s Human Resources Department did not provide the records, according to the complaint.

The complaint also claims that Stacey Witherell, the city’s director of the Human Resources Department, called Rothwell and “attempted to persuade him to drop his request for files and for him not to proceed with a complaint against Chief Humphrey.”

