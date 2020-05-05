Walmart settles suit

by pregnant workers

Walmart Inc. has agreed to pay $14 million to employees who claim the retailer wouldn't make workplace accommodations for them while they were pregnant.

The settlement, approved April 29 by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, covers claims by pregnant women who worked at Walmart between March 19, 2013, and March 2014, when Walmart changed its policies.

Legal fees and administrative expenses are also covered in the settlement, according to court documents.

Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove said Monday that the retailer was "happy both sides could come together to reach a resolution. Walmart has had a strong policy against discrimination in place for many years, and we continue to be a great place for women to work and advance."

Hargrove said the Bentonville-based retailer's parental-leave plan gives 16 weeks of paid leave to birth mothers who are full-time hourly employees.

In the complaint filed in May 2017, two women said their supervisors required them to do heavy lifting despite doctors' orders to the contrary.

The suit is Borders et al v. Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

-- Serenah McKay

Celadon seeks OK

to accept new offer

The bankrupt truckload carrier Celadon Group is asking a judge to allow it to accept a purchase offer for its Mexican trucking operations after an initial deal with Tontitown-based P.A.M. Transportation fell through.

According to recent court filings, Celadon is asking to sell to its holdings in Mexico, including its rolling stock, to White Willow Holdings for $2.4 million in cash and 78% of a potential tax refund that the company says is lucrative. New Hampshire-based White Willow is backed by Luminus Management LLC, a New York investment firm.

In February, P.A.M. had made a $7 million offer for Celadon's Mexican operations. In court documents, Celadon said P.A.M. tried to renegotiate the terms of the deal giving Celadon leeway to seek other buyers like White Willow. Celadon argued the sale to White Willow was in the best interest of the company and should be allowed to go forward.

Indianapolis-based Celadon is one of the biggest truckload carriers in North America, with major customers including Walmart.

-- John Magsam

Arkansas Index up

3 points to 353.98

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 353.98, up 3.00.

"After trading lower most of Monday, U.S. stocks finished higher [Thursday] on gains in large technology, internet companies and oil prices [that] overshadowed concerns sparked by fresh U.S.-China tensions," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates in Little Rock.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

