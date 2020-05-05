NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

If it has fins and swims, it ought to bite right now at Beaver Lake. Fishing is good for all species. Even archery fishing for carp is good.

Larry Walker at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said black bass are biting most popular bass lures. On the south end of the lake, try flipping a jig and pig or a Senko around bushes. On the north end, swim baits, tube baits or jig and pigs are good to use.

Walleye are biting Flicker Shad crank baits, bass minnows or nightcrawler rigs. Try for stripers with brood minnows between Prairie Creek and Rocky Branch parks.

Crappie are deeper than usual for this time of year. Anglers report catching them best at 12 feet deep. They can be caught shallower, but shallow crappie are more scattered.

Water temperature is in the low to mid-60s. Cool nights have kept the water temperature down.

Beaver tailwater

Lisa Mullins at Beaver Dam Store said the White River is wadeable for fly fishing for trout in the mornings. Fly fishing is good with size 16 olive-colored midges. Fly fish with micro jigs if there is some chop on the water. Good colors are white, olive or brown and orange combined.

For trout, try Power Bait in bright colors tipped with a waxworm. Nightcrawlers are also working.

Small spoons in red and gold or silver and gold are good lures to try. Size 7 countdown Rapalas and small jigs are working for trout.

Lakes Fayetteville, Sequoyah

The marinas and boat ramps at both lakes are closed until further notice.

Bella Vista

Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista reports good black bass fishing on all Bella Vista lakes. Try jig and pigs, square-billed crank baits, spinner baits or small swim baits.

Use minnows for crappie. Bluegill are biting worms 10 to 20 feet deep.

Elk River, Big Sugar Creek

Charla Brewer at Big Elk Floats and Camping reports good fishing for channel catfish with creek minnows. Silver and black crank baits are good for catching black bass in deep pools. Swim baits are also good to use. Work them slowly.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with all types of soft plastic lures rigged any way. Big swim baits are worth a cast. A top-water frog or Whopper Plopper is good to use. Crappie can be caught on small tube jigs.

Illinois River

Stroud recommends using Beetle Spins or tube baits for black bass.

Crystal, Siloam Springs Lake

Try for crappie with minnows or small jigs 5 to 8 feet deep, Stroud suggests. Fish for bluegill with crickets.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good crappie fishing at Grand Lake with minnows or jigs around brush and docks. Largemouth bass fishing is fair with Alabama rigs, crank baits, jerk baits, plastic worms and spinner baits.

The same tactics should also work at Lake Eucha.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service reports fishing for black bass is different every day. The best spots are spawning pockets close to gravel points. Try swim baits close to the bottom. Tube baits, Ned rigs and plastic worms rigged on a shaky head are working.

Bass may bite top-water lures in the morning, but sometimes all day.

Sports on 05/05/2020