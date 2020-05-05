NWA outdoor briefs

Chapter garners high honor

The Benton County chapter of Ducks Unlimited received the Chairman's Roll of Honor designation for its fundraising efforts this year.

Chapters recognized in the Chairman's Roll of Honor raise between $250,000 and $999,999 during the year. The Benton County chapter is the only Arkansas chapter to receive the recognition.

Jacksonville and the Mississippi County chapters received the President's Elite designation for each raising between $100,000 and $249,000.

These chapters earned their spots on the nationally recognized lists out of more than 2,600 Ducks Unlimited chapters nationwide that hosted more than 4,200 fundraising events. Events have helped fund wildlife conservation work on more than 14 million acres of waterfowl habitat since 1937.

Tournament touts vets

The John W. Brown Fishing With A Veteran bass tournament is set for June 2 at Beaver Lake out of Prairie Creek park.

Entry fee is $70 per boat. A veteran or member of the military must be a member of each team. Fishing is from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

First prize is $1,000, second place $700 and third place $500. Big bass prize is $200. There is also a prize of $100 for the smallest legal bass. A meal will be served to all anglers and their families at 2 p.m. The tournament funds programs for veterans.

Register at crosschurch.com/fish, Hook, Line and Sinker or Southtown Sporting goods. For details contact Keith Harmon, keithh@crosschurch.com.

Small lake has big bass

Lake Atalanta, one-half mile east of downtown Rogers, is known for trout fishing in the winter, but it also has a good population of largemouth bass that can be caught all year.

District fisheries staff of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission did a recent electrofishing sample at Lake Atalanta. They caught and released 148 largemouth bass in 40 minutes of sampling, said Jon Stein, a Game and Fish district fisheries biologist.

Thirty percent of the bass were longer than 15 inches. The largest weighed 7.5 pounds. Staff also netted some good-sized redear sunfish and black crappie. All fish were measured and released back into the lake.

Trout tags waived

Missouri Department of Conservation has waived the daily trout tag requirement at state trout parks, including Roaring River State Park near Cassville, Mo., until further notice.

Science center welcomes hikers

Wilderness trails at the Ozark Natural Science Center north of Huntsville are open, but the campus is closed. Hikers may park in the lot by the locked gate and walk down the road to the trailhead.

The staff says hikers should practice social distancing.

Sports on 05/05/2020