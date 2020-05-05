Genesee County, Mich., prosecutor David Leyton holds a news conference Monday in Flint to provide details on last week’s fatal shooting. (AP/The Flint Journal/Jake May)

3 people charged in face-mask shooting

FLINT, Mich. -- A woman, her adult son and husband have been charged in the fatal shooting of a security guard who refused to let her daughter enter a Family Dollar in Michigan because she wasn't wearing a face mask to protect against transmission of the coronavirus.

Calvin Munerlyn was shot Friday at the store just north of downtown Flint a short time after telling Sharmel Teague's daughter she had to leave because she lacked a mask, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

Teague, 45, argued with Munerlyn, 43, before leaving. Two men later came to the store.

Teague; her husband, Larry Teague, 44; and Ramonyea Bishop, 23; are charged with first-degree premeditated murder and gun charges.

Witnesses identified Bishop as the man who shot Munerlyn in the back of the head, Leyton said.

Sharmel Teague has been arrested. Police were looking for her husband and son.

About 150 people attended a candlelight vigil Sunday night. On Monday, a makeshift memorial was started outside the Family Dollar.

Purple Hearts given in Iraq missile strike

WASHINGTON -- Six Army soldiers who were injured in a ballistic missile attack in Iraq in January have been awarded Purple Hearts, and 23 others have been approved for the award and will get them later this week, U.S. Central Command said Monday.

Navy Capt. Bill Urban said the awards were approved by Lt. Gen. Pat White, the top U.S. commander in Iraq, following a review.

About 110 U.S. service members were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after the Iranian ballistic missile attack at al-Asad Air Base in Iraq on Jan. 8. More than a dozen missiles struck the base in an attack that Iran carried out as retaliation for a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad that killed Tehran's most powerful general, Qassem Soleimani, on Jan. 3. Troops at al-Asad were warned of an incoming attack, and most were in bunkers scattered around the base.

Initially, commanders and President Donald Trump said there were no injuries during the attack. But after several days, troops began exhibiting concussion-like symptoms and the military started evacuating some from Iraq. A majority of those injured were eventually able to return to work; others were hospitalized or returned to the U.S.

Trump triggered criticism when he dismissed the injuries as "not very serious" and described them as headaches and other things.

Urban said 80 service members were considered for the awards, and each recommendation package submitted by unit leaders was evaluated by a review board. Urban said that a traumatic brain injury diagnosis doesn't automatically qualify a service member for a Purple Heart.

Court rules notarized ballots not needed

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Voters who cast absentee ballots by mail in Oklahoma do not have to have their ballots notarized by a notary public to be valid, the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled on Monday.

In a 6-3 decision, the court ruled that a statement signed, dated and made under the penalty of perjury by a voter is adequate for submitting an absentee ballot by mail.

The League of Women Voters of Oklahoma and two voters at high risk of contracting the coronavirus sued the State Election Board last month seeking to make it easier for residents to cast absentee ballots by mail.

The plaintiffs included an emergency room nurse in Oklahoma City and a 68-year-old cancer survivor with asthma who wish to cast absentee ballots by mail but said they didn't want to risk leaving their homes unnecessarily to interact with a notary public.

State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said that while he respects the court's decision, he said it "leaves Oklahoma without a means to verify the person who signs an absentee ballot is the same person to whom the ballot was issued."

Officer, suspect die in Kansas shootout

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A shootout in Kansas left both a police officer and a hit-and-run suspect dead, authorities said.

Overland Park police Officer Mike Mosher died at a hospital Sunday night, Police Chief Frank Donchez said. Mosher was off-duty but in uniform when he saw an apparent hit-and-run and pursued the suspect, which led to a shootout, police spokesman Officer John Lacy told news outlets.

The suspect died at the scene, Donchez said. Police didn't immediately release a name. An inter-agency Johnson County team tasked with investigating police shootings will handle the case, the police chief said.

Workers affix a poster to a closed business Monday in Philadel- phia. The Center City District and Mural Arts Philadelphia post- ed original artwork at multiple locations in an effort to enhance a neighborhood awash with business shuttered to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. (AP/Matt Rourke)

Police didn't immediately say what led to the exchange of gunfire.

Mosher had been with the Overland Park department for nearly 15 years and was named officer of the year in 2019. He is survived by a wife and daughter.

The police department had not lost an officer in the line of duty since 1985, news outlets reported Lacy said.

Overland Park is near the Missouri state line and part of the Kansas City metropolitan area.

