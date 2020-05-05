Rock Region laying off 23, cutting routes amid coronavirus outbreak

Rock Region Metro is temporarily laying off 23 employees, suspending five of its 23 bus routes and modifying a sixth, the Pulaski County transit agency announced Tuesday.

The layoffs and service cuts, which begin Monday, came in response to an unprecedented level of absenteeism among the agency's drivers because of fears over the covid-19 pandemic. The high absenteeism has left riders at times stranded because Rock Region had no drivers to operate its buses, said spokesman Becca Green.

The agency knows of no employees who have tested positive for the virus, she said.

The dropped and modified routes will ensure a minimal level of bus service for its riders, Green said.