School nurse consultant recognized

Cheria McDonald, state school nurse consultant, has been selected as the country's 2020 Outstanding State School Nurse Consultant by the National Association of State School Nurse Consultants.

McDonald was nominated for the national achievement award by the Arkansas Department of Education, Arkansas Department of Health and Arkansas School Nurse Association.

The 2019 winner was the North Carolina school nurse consultant.

McDonald has had an active role in the national association, works closely with Arkansas school nurses and other state school nurse consultants, develops professional training programs, and serves as an ad hoc member of the Arkansas School Nurses Association board of directors.

She also serves as a resource expert for developing and implementing school health programs that promote the health and well-being of Arkansas students.

McDonald has a bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

Metro on 05/05/2020