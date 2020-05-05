State police ask for public's help in fatal hit-and-run

The Arkansas State Police are asking the public for information about the April 21 death of a North Little Rock man, according to state police investigator Nick Brown.

Investigators believe Ervin Brendel, 51, died between 7 and 8 p.m. after being hit by a 2003-2006 luxury type GMC model SUV, such as a Cadillac Escalade or Yukon, Brown said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon at state police headquarters in Little Rock.

Police discovered a passenger's side mirror at the scene when the body was discovered on April 22, Brown said.

Brendel's sister Anita Campbell also urged anyone with information that could help the investigation to submit that information to investigators.

Anyone with information about a vehicle similar to the one described or who may have seen something unusual prior to or after the collision is asked to contact Special Agent Gregg Bray at (501) 618-8154 or call the Arkansas State Police at (501) 618-8101, according to state police spokesman Bill Sadler. Information about the fatality collision or witnesses can be provided at https://appengine.egov.com/apps/ar/asp/crimetipform