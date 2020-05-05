COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Arkansas Tech hires Leeder as AD
Arkansas Tech University hired Mike Leeder as its new athletic director on Monday.
Leeder previously was the athletic director at Georgia Southwestern for six years.
Leeder will take leadership of a department that offers 11 sports at the NCAA Division II level: baseball, men's basketball, women's basketball, women's cross country, football, men's golf, women's golf, softball, women's tennis, women's track and field and volleyball.
Arkansas Tech captured the Great American Conference's All-Sports Trophy as the top overall athletics program in the Great American Conference in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018.
Sports on 05/05/2020
Print Headline: State sports brief
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.