State sports brief

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Arkansas Tech hires Leeder as AD

Arkansas Tech University hired Mike Leeder as its new athletic director on Monday.

Leeder previously was the athletic director at Georgia Southwestern for six years.

Leeder will take leadership of a department that offers 11 sports at the NCAA Division II level: baseball, men's basketball, women's basketball, women's cross country, football, men's golf, women's golf, softball, women's tennis, women's track and field and volleyball.

Arkansas Tech captured the Great American Conference's All-Sports Trophy as the top overall athletics program in the Great American Conference in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018.

Sports on 05/05/2020