William Shakespeare wrote a comedy titled The Taming of the _.
Arthur Miller won a Pulitzer Prize for his Death of a _.
Tennessee Williams catapulted to fame with his The Glass _.
Eugene O'Neill's Long Day's Journey Into _ is considered his best play.
Oscar Wilde penned the play Lady Windermere's _.
In this Samuel Beckett play, Didi and Gogo do the waiting: Waiting for _.
Anton Chekhov's last play is titled The Cherry _.
George Bernard Shaw's Arms and the _ was one of his first commercial successes.
Neil Simon's first Broadway play was Come Blow Your _.
ANSWERS
Shrew.
Salesman.
Menagerie.
Night.
Fan.
Godot.
Orchard.
Man.
Horn.
Style on 05/05/2020
Print Headline: Super Quiz: Playwrights
