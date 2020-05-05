Super Quiz: Playwrights

William Shakespeare wrote a comedy titled The Taming of the _.

Arthur Miller won a Pulitzer Prize for his Death of a _.

Tennessee Williams catapulted to fame with his The Glass _.

Eugene O'Neill's Long Day's Journey Into _ is considered his best play.

Oscar Wilde penned the play Lady Windermere's _.

In this Samuel Beckett play, Didi and Gogo do the waiting: Waiting for _.

Anton Chekhov's last play is titled The Cherry _.

George Bernard Shaw's Arms and the _ was one of his first commercial successes.