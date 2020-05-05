Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Super Quiz: Playwrights

Today at 2:13 a.m.

  1. William Shakespeare wrote a comedy titled The Taming of the _.

  2. Arthur Miller won a Pulitzer Prize for his Death of a _.

  3. Tennessee Williams catapulted to fame with his The Glass _.

  4. Eugene O'Neill's Long Day's Journey Into _ is considered his best play.

  5. Oscar Wilde penned the play Lady Windermere's _.

  6. In this Samuel Beckett play, Didi and Gogo do the waiting: Waiting for _.

  7. Anton Chekhov's last play is titled The Cherry _.

  8. George Bernard Shaw's Arms and the _ was one of his first commercial successes.

  9. Neil Simon's first Broadway play was Come Blow Your _.

ANSWERS

  1. Shrew.

  2. Salesman.

  3. Menagerie.

  4. Night.

  5. Fan.

  6. Godot.

  7. Orchard.

  8. Man.

  9. Horn.

Style on 05/05/2020

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Playwrights

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT