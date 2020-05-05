UAPB awarded scholarship funds for Food and Agricultural Sciences students

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will receive $750,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Institute of Food and Agriculture for scholarships in the 2020-2021 academic year, officials announced Tuesday.

The total amount for four years is at least $2.25 million, said Doze Y. Butler, dean/director for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences, in a news release.

Nationally, the National Institute of Food and Agriculture announced 19 grants totaling more than $14 million to provide scholarships at historically black land-grant colleges and universities.

The program provides scholarships to support recruiting, mentoring and training undergraduate students with the aim of encouraging students to pursue baccalaureate degrees in the food and agricultural sciences and related fields.

The scholarships were authorized by the 2018 Farm Bill that passed that year in Congress.

At UAPB, students who intend to pursue a career in the food and agricultural sciences or other related disciplines (agricultural sciences, aquaculture and fisheries sciences or human sciences) will be eligible to receive $2,000 to $10,000 annually, the university said. They will receive half the total amount of their scholarship each semester.

The average UAPB undergraduate, in-state resident paid about $8,064 in tuition and mandatory fees for 30 credit hours in the 2019-20 academic year, according to rates approved by UA trustees in May 2019. That rate — which varies per student and field of study — does not include room and board, books, parking fees and other expenses.