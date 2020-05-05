A woman bangs a pot with a spoon Monday on a balcony in Belgrade, Serbia. Activists have been holding protests from win- dows and balconies, banging on pots and blowing whistles in opposition to Serbia’s populist leadership. (AP/Darko Vojinovic)

Parliamentary vote in Serbia scheduled

BELGRADE, Serbia -- Serbia's president has set June 21 as the date of a parliamentary election that has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday that "after these difficult times we have to create a democratic atmosphere and select an assembly and government that will serve in the interest of the people."

Vucic has announced that the emergency measures will be lifted later this week because the rate of coronavirus infections has decreased sufficiently in the Balkan country.

Analysts believe Vucic, a former ultra-nationalist, is keen to have the vote as soon as possible because of his apparently declining popularity due to harsh lockdown measures his government has implemented.

Most of the democratic opposition parties plan to boycott the vote because of Vucic's firm control of media and the electoral process.

Vucic's right-wing Serbian Progressive party is expected to emerge as an overwhelming winner of the vote and continue its eight years of dominance of the Serbian political scene.

Vessel with Libyan refugees still at sea

CAIRO -- At least 78 migrants fleeing war-torn Libya for Europe remain stuck at sea without a designated port to dock, the U.N. migration agency said Monday.

Libya has emerged as a major transit point for African and Arab migrants fleeing conflict and poverty following the overthrow of longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

The migrants fled Libya three days ago and were rescued by a merchant vessel Sunday in the Mediterranean Sea, said Safa Msehli, a spokeswoman for the International Organization for Migration.

The vessel carrying the migrants has still not received permission to dock at any port, Msehli said. She called on the European Union to establish a clear and safe disembarkation mechanism for people recused in the Mediterranean.

The boat was the fourth carrying migrants to depart Libya in less than a week, the agency said.

Most migrants leaving Libya's coasts make the perilous journey in ill-equipped and unsafe rubber boats. The agency's estimated death toll among migrants who tried to cross the Mediterranean this month passed the "grim milestone" of 20,000 since 2014.

In recent years, the European Union has partnered with the Libyan coast guard and other local forces to stop the flow of migrants. Rights groups say those efforts have left migrants at the mercy of brutal armed groups or confined in squalid and overcrowded detention centers that lack adequate food and water.

Hezbollah leader backs Lebanese relief

BEIRUT -- The leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah on Monday threw his support behind the government in seeking financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund but warned that the terms should be negotiated carefully.

Photo by AP

A visitor rides a bicycle Monday at a park in Seoul, South Korea. (AP/Lee Jin-man)

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's comments came four days after the country's prime minister said Lebanon will seek a rescue deal from the IMF to help the nation find a way out of a crippling financial crisis.

Hezbollah has said that any IMF assistance should not infringe on Lebanon's sovereignty or put in place policies harming the country's poor. Opponents of the militant group say Hezbollah is more worried about protecting its political clout.

"We are not against Lebanon requesting assistance from any side in the world," Nasrallah said in a one-hour televised speech, adding that what is not acceptable "is that we go hand over our necks to the International Monetary Fund or any other organization."

He added that the "conditions" of any IMF help should be dealt with "great responsibility and strict caution."

The Lebanese government's decision to ask for assistance from the IMF came after the local currency crashed in recent weeks, losing more than half its value, and unemployment reached levels unseen in decades.

Hezbollah's support is widely seen as key for the current Cabinet.

Virus delays Chopin piano competition

WARSAW, Poland -- Polish cultural authorities said Monday that they have decided to put off the 18th edition of the Frederic Chopin international piano competition by a full year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new date for the competition is Oct. 2-23, 2021. The organizers said the list of contestants will remain unchanged for the event in Warsaw.

Culture Minister Piotr Glinski said the decision was dictated by the probability that gatherings with large audiences will still be banned this fall, amid covid-19 social distancing.

"I think we all agree that, although possible from the technical point of view, the competition without an audience would not make much sense," Glinski said.

On top of a gold medal and a prize of $45,000, the winner secures prestigious recording and concert contracts. Among past winners are Argentina's Martha Argerich, Italy's Maurizio Pollini, Garrick Ohlsson from the U.S. and Poland's Krystian Zimerman.

The competition also draws international crowds to Warsaw's National Philharmonic.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

A Section on 05/05/2020