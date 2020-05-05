West Siloam Springs adopts covid-19 policy

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- A the city board of trustees during their April 21 meeting voted to allow public safety officials to request and obtain covid-19 patient information from the county health department.

The action requires the town to set up a list of authorized persons who can request the information.

"It's for your staff's protection," said Jot Hartley, city attorney.

Hartley said action will mainly protect Police Chief Larry Barnett. Hartley recommended passing a general resolution adopting the policies from the Oklahoma Municipal League and said he would draw up a formal resolution geared toward West Siloam Springs for the next meeting.

Hartley also suggested the resolution should be applicable for both Adair and Delaware Counties since West Siloam Springs sits in both counties.

Sam Byers, board trustee, asked about possible Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act violations. Hartley said due to HIPPA, the health departments are requesting formal board action be taken to set up permission authorizing the chief of police to access information if needed.

The board also discussed the nonpayment of a monthly stipend by the Cherokee Nation for the city's fire and ambulance services, according to Kris Kirk, certified public accountant for West Siloam Springs.

The Cherokee Nation pays $17,000 a month to West Siloam Springs, Kirk said. That money is split two ways: $5,000 goes to the city's general fund and $12,000 goes to EMS, Kirk said. This stipend is a part of the contract between the Cherokee Nation and West Siloam Springs to receive water and sewer services from the city, according to the contract.

At the time of the meeting, Kirk said the Cherokee Nation hadn't paid the $17,000 stipend since December. During the meeting, Keith Morgan, director of public works, said he spoke to the Cherokee Nation and was told the contract expired.

During the meeting, Elaine Carr, mayor and chairman of the city's municipal authority, said she believed the matter was a misunderstanding due to having too many people working on the issue.

West Siloam Springs received the payments from the tribe this week, Carr said April 30.

The Cherokee Nation has been purchasing water and sewer services from West Siloam Springs since May 2008, Hartley said. The contract states the Cherokee Nation used to purchase these services from Siloam Springs until the tribe began renovating the casino.

As part of the renovation, the Cherokee Nation installed improvements to their water and sewer system. The water and sewer connections made by the Cherokee Nation led to Siloam Springs serving a notice of intent to assess significant impact fees to the West Siloam Springs systems.

In lieu of payment of the fees, Siloam Springs terminated its water and wastewater contracts at the time with Siloam Springs and entered into a joint interest agreement with West Siloam Springs and the Cherokee Nation, the contract states.

The Cherokee Nation didn't respond to requests for comment.

NW News on 05/05/2020