POLICE BEAT: Woman with gun arrested at UAMS | Man arrested after refusal to vacate | Seatbelt violation leads to charges

Woman with gun arrested at UAMS

The police department of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences on Monday morning arrested a 36-year-old Little Rock woman after officers said she entered the emergency department with a handgun in her possession even though she was a convicted felon.

According to an arrest report, Brandy Huggins was charged with felony possession of a firearm by certain persons and booked into the Pulaski County jail. She remained in jail Monday evening without bail set, according to an online inmate roster.

Man arrested after refusal to vacate

Little Rock police arrested Theodore Powell on Sunday evening on charges of criminal trespassing and resisting arrest after officers responding to 3618 Roosevelt Road ordered Powell to leave the property and he refused, according to an arrest report.

When police attempted to place him under arrest, Powell began pulling away from them and balled up his fist, officers said.

An arrest report notes that Powell is homeless but did not list his age. He did not appear on a roster of Pulaski County jail inmates on Monday evening.

Seatbelt violation leads to charges

Sherwood police on Sunday evening arrested a 29-year-old Little Rock man on drug and firearm charges after stopping his vehicle on Kiehl Avenue because he was not wearing a seatbelt, according to an arrest report.

Christopher Harding had a handgun under his seat, police said. Police also discovered a tin box containing a white powder substance, according to the report.

Harding did not appear on an online roster of Pulaski County jail inmates Monday evening.

Driver, 37, arrested after short pursuit

Sherwood police arrested a driver, 37-year-old Bryan Williams of Jacksonville, on Sunday evening on multiple charges, including resisting arrest, fleeing and public intoxication, according to an arrest report.

Williams had stopped on U.S. 67 South, the report says, and when an officer stopped to help him, a check of his identification revealed Williams had warrants out of the North Little Rock Police Department. When an officer informed Williams and attempted to place him under arrest, police said he fled on foot and was arrested in a parking lot across from the highway.

Williams remained in jail Monday evening, according to an online inmate roster of the Pulaski County facility.

Traffic stop leads to felony charges

Little Rock police arrested a 17-year-old from Little Rock on Sunday evening and charged him as an adult with three felonies and a misdemeanor after officers stopped his vehicle and discovered a stolen Glock 17 handgun, a box of ammunition, 19 grams of marijuana and a digital scale.

According to an arrest report, the suspect, Timothy Carlock, was seen on social media waving a stolen gun minutes before the traffic stop. When Carlock's vehicle passed officers, they saw the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and conducted a felony takedown, the report says.

Deputy prosecutor Michelle Quiller approved the charges, according to the report.

Carlock did not appear on a roster of Pulaski County jail inmates on Monday night.

Stolen iPhone used to track suspect

Little Rock police on Sunday night arrested a 20-year-old man on charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property.

According to an arrest report, a victim of the robbery told police that the suspect, Antonio Fuller, approached him and pointed a gun before taking his iPhone. Officers tracked the phone and located Fuller with the phone in his possession along with a firearm, the report states.

Fuller was arrested at 4000 Plateau St. and transported to the Pulaski County jail, where he remained on Monday evening with bail set at $100,000, according to an online inmate roster.

Stolen-guns flier results in arrest

Little Rock police on Sunday evening arrested a 17-year-old suspect after conducting a traffic stop on his vehicle for not using a turn signal and recognizing him from a flier which listed him as in possession of multiple stolen guns, according to an arrest report.

A probable cause search of the vehicle Terrence McGhee II was driving revealed a Sig Sauer pistol under the driver's seat that had been reported stolen by the Bryant Police Department. Deputy prosecutor Michelle Quiller approved a felony charge of theft by receiving and misdemeanor charges of a minor in possession of a handgun, no turn signal and no seatbelt, the report states.

Police scuffle ends with man's arrest

North Little Rock police on Thursday night arrested Sterling Woolford, 35, of Jacksonville on multiple charges including felony second-degree battery on a law enforcement officer after police said Woolford headbutted an officer in the face while he was handcuffed and being searched.

Police had questioned Woolford for standing near the front entrance to a bank at 4420 E. McCain Blvd. and he cursed at an officer and refused to respond when asked about a security/officer badge on his hip, the report says. During the altercation, the officer grabbed Woolford by the neck and forced him to the ground.

Woolford remained in the Pulaski County jail on Sunday evening in lieu of a $2,500 bond.

Metro on 05/05/2020