ArcBest's 1Q gains surpass estimates

Trucking company ArcBest Corp. reported profit for its first quarter that beat analysts' estimates, but the company warned that while its first quarter was not significantly affected by the coronavirus, business began to slow in April.

Wall Street reacted positively to the news, with ArcBest shares closing at $21.93, up $2.69, or 14%, in trading Tuesday on the Nasdaq. Shares have traded as low as $13.54 and as high as $32.46 over the past year.

The Fort Smith-based company reported net income of $1.9 million, or 7 cents a share, for the three-month period that ended March 31, compared with $4.8 million, or 18 cents a share, for the same period a year ago. An average earnings-per-share estimate by 10 analysts was a loss of 11 cents a share, according to Yahoo Finance.

First-quarter revenue stood at $701.4 million, down 1.5% from $711.8 million for the year-ago period. Six analysts had predicted an average revenue of $706.2 million for the period.

"The effects of the coronavirus pandemic began impacting our customers' businesses in late March," Judy McReynolds, chairman, president and chief executive officer of ArcBest, said in a statement. "In some cases, we began handling new shipments related to the pandemic while we also started to experience impacts of reduced demand and facility closures from other customers."

She said that while these factors resulted in fewer shipments and lower revenue, costs were managed and the coronavirus pandemic did not have a major effect on first-quarter results, noting it was actually one of the company's best first quarters on record. She said that in April the trucker did see "significant business declines in all operating segments."

In a call with analysts on Tuesday, McReynolds said the company was well positioned because of its strong balance sheet and is adjusting to the new environment brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. She said about 90% of the company's employees have shifted to working from home or remotely over the last five weeks.

She said that in recent weeks the company has hauled items used in the battle against the coronavirus, including testing kits and protective gear.

The company's strong first quarter has put it in as good a position as possible to face the expected challenges going forward, McReynolds said.

ArcBest's asset-based trucking segment saw revenue of $515.7 million for the first quarter, up 1.9% from $506.1 million from the previous period. Total tonnage per day was up 4.6 %, total shipments per day were down 2.2%, and total weight per shipment rose 6.9%.

In a news release, the company said larger shipments increased the company's weight per shipment and revenue per shipment, boosting revenue even though there were fewer shipments and a reduction in fuel surcharge revenue.

ArcBest's asset-light segment, its logistics division, reported revenue for the first quarter of $217.2 million, down 4.1% from $226.5 for the same period last year and an operating loss of $400,000 compared with profit of $3.1 million for the first quarter of 2019. The company said revenue for the quarter was down because of fewer total shipments along with lower revenue per shipment in its expedited and truckload brokerage business.

The company said it saw a significant business decline in April because of the coronavirus pandemic, with a loss in revenue of about 20% for the month.

"The work we do here at ArcBest is important to our nation's recovery, and we will continue serving our customers to meet their logistical needs as we all do our part to get our country back to work again," McReynolds said in a statement. "I want to thank our 13,000 valued employees who work around the clock to ensure the safe delivery of our services."

ArcBest reduced pay for its salaried employees and reduced hours for hourly nonunion workers last month. In addition to the pay cuts, the company instituted a noncritical hiring freeze and a freeze on any pay increases, and it will no longer match employee 401(k) contributions.

The company's board of directors approved the salary cuts of 15% to all of ArcBest's executive officers and others executives and nonunion employees effective the first pay period in April. The reduction also affects the hours worked by hourly nonunion employees.

During the conference call, ArcBest Chief Financial Officer David Cobb said about 12% of the company's road drivers and 14% of its service center staff had been laid off.

The American Trucking Associations' For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index was up 1.2% in March after increasing 1.8% in February. In March, the index stood at 120.4, compared with 119 in February.

"March was the storm before the calm, especially for carriers hauling consumer staples, which experienced strong freight levels," Bob Costello, the trucking associations's chief economist, said in a statement.

He said freight to grocery stores and big-box retailers was strong in March while it was anemic in other segments, like gasoline, restaurants and factories.

"Because of this, and the continued shuttering of many parts of the economy, I would expect April tonnage to be very soft," he said.

