Arkansas man accused of driving to Missouri to meet teen for sex

A Forrest City man was arrested by the FBI on Tuesday on suspicion of driving to Missouri to meet a teen for sex.

Jerrell West, 31, is charged with travel with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity with a minor, according to a news release from the FBI.

Authorities believe West met a 14-year-old on the social media app “Monkey” and drove April 19 to Missouri to pick her up at her home, according to the release.

The teen told authorities he drove her to a truck stop, the release states, and raped her in the vehicle.

She said he then drove her back to her neighborhood, according to the release.

West is set to appear in federal court at 11 a.m. Thursday in Little Rock for an initial appearance, according to court documents.