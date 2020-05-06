City postpones facility name for two weeks

The newly completed ballfields stand Tuesday at Mount Kessler Regional Park in Fayetteville. The City Council considered naming the four-field complex after Chambers Bank, which once owned the land upon which the park now sits. Go to nwaonline.com/200506Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

FAYETTEVILLE — Naming the baseball complex at Kessler Mountain will wait for at least two weeks.

The City Council voted 8-0 to hold off on deciding the name of the complex until May 19. If approved, the name would become Chambers Baseball Complex.

The namesake is John Ed Chambers III, chief executive officer of Chambers Bank. Chambers Bank once owned the land where Kessler Mountain Regional Park sits.

Chambers Bank in 2010 donated more than 200 acres at Kessler Mountain for use as a regional park. Four years later, the bank sold an additional 328 acres. The Walton Family Foundation split the cost with the city, each committing to $1.5 million. The Fayetteville Natural Heritage Association also committed $300,000 associated with the purchase. The bank also dedicated nearly 50 more acres as park land to offset any future residential development in that quadrant of the city.

The proposal to name the complex after Chambers meets the city’s criteria for naming a facility, with a donation valued between $1 million to $5 million, Parks Director Connie Edmonston said. City Attorney Kit Williams wrote a memo to the council in December saying Chambers’ contributions should be recognized in the form of the naming.

Council Member Matthew Petty asked the item be held so he could think more about fundraising opportunities.

Large-scale park projects have happened because of people such as Chambers, who deserve recognition, Petty said. But with other large projects in development, such as additional phases at Kessler and the cultural arts corridor downtown, the city might want to look into a more strategic approach to naming rights, he said.

“This isn’t meant to be a criticism of the proposed naming,” Petty said.

Kessler Mountain Regional Park is 620 acres, making it the city’s second-largest park behind Lake Sequoyah. About 80 acres are used for sports fields, parking and trails, including the four-field baseball complex that opened in 2016.

The council also held a rezoning request for a church north of the Boys & Girls Club at the northeast corner of Rupple Road and Persimmon Street.

The original request was to rezone about 8½ acres as an institutional district specifically allowing a church. Such a zoning district has very few regulations in city code.

The Planning Commission last month recommended the council deny the request. That decision was appealed to the City Council, who took it up Tuesday.

Council members voted 5-3 to change the request to a community services district, which would require putting a building closer to the street.

Dennis Blind with Olsson Engineers presented the request to the council and said the church has a floor plan it uses, and shifting the building’s orientation would hinder its functionality. The church, which is not named in city documents, plans a 40,000-square-foot building with an auditorium that could seat more than 700 people, Blind said. Parking would go in front and behind the building, he said.

Williams advised the council against changing the requested rezoning because churches have protections under the Constitution secular organizations don’t. The church already said a different zoning designation wouldn’t work for its facility, and the city could be held liable if the land sale didn’t go through, he said.

The council will consider the matter again May 19.

On that date, the council also will take up a rezoning request for a single lot between Hendrix Street and Mount Comfort Road. The rezoning would allow a higher number and wider variety of housing units.

The item was left on its second reading, with some council members asking for more consideration for the neighborhood.

