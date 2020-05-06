Judge in desegregation suit to allow expert's reports in unitary status hearings

A court expert’s testimony and reports on desegregation efforts in the Pulaski County Special and Jacksonville/North Pulaski school districts will be allowed in hearings later this year on whether the districts are unitary and can be released from court supervision.

U.S. District Chief Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. on Wednesday denied a motion asking that the testimony and reports be excluded from the upcoming proceedings. The denial means that Margie Powell will discuss the districts’ compliance with their desegregation obligations.

Marshall is the presiding judge in the 37-year-old federal school desegregation lawsuit.

The motion was made by attorneys for black students in the two districts at a status conference meeting with attorneys for all the parties in the long-running case. The class of all black students in the two districts are known as the McClendon/Ellis intervenors. They were formerly the Joshua intervenors.

