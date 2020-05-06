Fourth Northwest Arkansas resident dies of coronavirus

FILE - This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Washington County resident died Monday night of covid-19, according to the county coroner.

Raymond Arthur Pennington, 94, is the fourth county resident to die of the coronavirus, Roger Morris said.

He was a resident at an assisted living facility and died at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks medical center, both in Fayetteville, Morris said.

Pennington's obituary asks people to make donations to Brookstone Assisted Living Community in lieu of flowers.

The nursing home has a death and two other covid-19 cases, said Meg Mirivel, spokeswoman for the state Department of Health.

Washington County had its first covid-19 deaths last month. A 49-year-old man died April 21 followed by a 59-year-old woman April 22. An 88-year-old woman died April 25 at an assisted living facility. None of the identities have been released.

Washington County had 91 cases, with 61 recovered, and four deaths at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Benton County had 110 cases, with 80 recovered, and no deaths, according to the Health Department.

NW News on 05/06/2020