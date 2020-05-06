The state Department of Health attributed 80 deaths to covid-19 in Arkansas as of Monday evening. Because of incorrect information from the department, the wrong number was given in an article published Tuesday about Monday's coronavirus update by state officials.
A Section on 05/06/2020
Print Headline: Getting it straight
