Getting it straight

Today at 3:03 a.m. | Updated May 6, 2020 at 3:03 a.m.

The state Department of Health attributed 80 deaths to covid-19 in Arkansas as of Monday evening. Because of incorrect information from the department, the wrong number was given in an article published Tuesday about Monday's coronavirus update by state officials.

A Section on 05/06/2020

Print Headline: Getting it straight

