Hogs, Sooners announce basketball series in Tulsa

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Oklahoma announced Wednesday they will play a multi-year, neutral-site men’s basketball series at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

The Razorbacks and Sooners will play the first game of the series on Dec. 12. The second game is scheduled for Dec. 11, 2021, and there is a possibility the teams could meet in December of 2022 and 2023, according to the release.

“I have tremendous respect for (Oklahoma) head coach Lon Kruger and the Sooner basketball program,” Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said in the release. “We are also appreciative of the city of Tulsa and the BOK Center. This is a great game for both programs and Tulsa is the perfect neutral-site location. Not only will it be exciting for the region, this is the type of game that will draw national exposure.

“We feel like this will be a great experience for both our student-athletes and fans, while the environment versus a premier program from one of the top power conferences will help us in SEC play and beyond.”

Oklahoma has scheduled a number of neutral-site games in the state in recent years. The Sooners played Southern Cal at the BOK Center in December 2018 and have played three games in Oklahoma City the past two seasons.

Arkansas leads the all-time series with Oklahoma 16-12 and has won three of the last four meetings dating to the 2010-11 season.

The Razorbacks defeated the Sooners 92-83 in their most recent meeting at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland on Nov. 23, 2017.

Musselman, who finished his first season with the Razorbacks at 20-12 overall, served as an assistant coach under Kruger with the Atlanta Hawks from 2000-02. Arkansas assistant coach Chris Crutchfield joined Musselman’s staff after spending eight seasons (2011-19) under Kruger at Oklahoma.

The Sooners went 19-12 overall and 9-9 in the Big 12 last season.

Oklahoma is the second known nonconference opponent on Arkansas' 2020-21 schedule and the game against the Sooners is one four known dates. The Razorbacks are scheduled to host Old Dominion on Dec. 19 in North Little Rock, and Arkansas will also play two games in Las Vegas in the MGM Resorts Main Event on Nov. 20 and 22 in a field with Louisville, San Francisco and Colorado State.

It is believed Arkansas will also be part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge in the upcoming season.