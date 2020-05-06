Human remains found in submerged vehicle

CLARKSVILLE - Authorities discovered human skeletal remains in a vehicle found in the Arkansas River last week, according to a news release Monday.

Members of Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville Fire Department, and the Johnson County Coroner's Office began removing the contents of the vehicle that was buried in several feet of river sediment on April 27, the release states. The remains were found while the sediment was being removed and screened. They were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for positive identification.

The Clarksville Police Department received a call from a local fisherman April 26 in reference to finding a vehicle near the west boat ramp in Spadra Park, according to the release. Police met with the fisherman and viewed an image captured from his side imaging equipment showing a sunken vehicle on the bottom of the river.

Clarksville police then contacted the Johnson County Dive Team, who were able to find the vehicle in about 5 feet of water. It was learned after the vehicle was recovered that it appeared to be a late 1990s model four-door Cadillac sedan with a New Mexico license plate.

Clarksville police learned after contacting New Mexico law enforcement that although the vehicle wasn't reported stolen, its owner was reported missing in 2002.

NW News on 05/06/2020