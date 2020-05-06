• Rick Morgan, a Utah Highway Patrol trooper, got a pint-sized surprise when he hit his siren to pull over a swerving vehicle and found a 5-year-old alone behind the wheel who said he was going to his sister's house in California where he planned to buy a Lamborghini.

• Whitney Rutz of Portland, Ore., who said she started baking giant cinnamon rolls to cheer herself up amid the coronavirus pandemic, has raised more than $35,000 for the Oregon Food Bank, enough for more than 105,000 meals, with contributors mostly sending the rolls to health care workers.

• Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, has awarded North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a commemorative war medal marking the 75th anniversary of the Allies' victory over Nazi Germany, the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang said.

• Joshua Burks, 35, of Mobile, Ala., faces a reckless manslaughter charge in a shooting during a turkey hunt in Jefferson County that left an 11-year-old boy dead and the boy's father wounded, authorities said.

• Bradley Bunn, 53, of Loveland, Colo., who told investigators that he planned to use four pipe bombs found when his house was searched to defend against a nighttime home invasion, was charged with possessing illegal destructive devices, U.S. prosecutors said.

• Donald Crooks, 68, the police chief of Creola, La., charged with malfeasance in office, altering public records and multiple sexual battery counts, could remain chief until his term expires in 2023 because town officials don't have the authority to remove him, Mayor Danny Moore said.

• Darryl Forte, sheriff of Jackson County, Mo., said a female passenger was wounded after she got out of a car and exchanged gunfire with a sheriff's deputy, who escaped injury, during a traffic stop in a rural area east of Independence.

• David Switzer, a high school principal in Charlotte, N.C., has apologized after he was recorded making a reference to "colored folks" during a staff meeting on cultural training as the school's leaders worked to address a string of racial incidents among students.

• Matt Cameron, a Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency spokesman, said investigators are trying to find out who shot and killed a 400-pound male black bear at a Campbell County waste facility where bears, which rummage through garbage looking for food, gained access after a gate was pulled down.

