A woman wearing a face mask lifts her dog Tuesday to pose in front of the Koinobori, colorful carp streamers, in Tokyo. (AP/Kiichiro Sato)

Israeli airstrikes kill 14 fighters in Syria

BEIRUT -- Israeli airstrikes in eastern Syria killed 14 Iranian and Iraqi fighters and wounded others, some seriously, an opposition war monitoring group said Tuesday.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the late Monday strikes in eastern Deir el-Zour province targeted positions of Iranian and Iran-backed fighters. There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Syria's state news agency reported late Monday that Israeli strikes targeted military depots in the region of Safira, south of the northern city of Aleppo. It did not mention the strikes on Deir el-Zour province, which borders Iraq.

There have recently been several reports of suspected Israeli strikes inside Syria, the most recent one last week, when the Syrian military and state media said Israeli warplanes flying over Lebanon fired missiles toward areas near the Syrian capital, Damascus, killing three civilians.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in August that Iran has no immunity anywhere and that the Israeli military forces "will act -- and currently are acting -- against them."

Egyptians free American schoolteacher

CAIRO -- An American schoolteacher imprisoned in Egypt for nearly a year without trial has been freed by Egyptian authorities and returned home to the United States, the State Department said Monday.

Reem Desouky, 47, a dual Egyptian-American citizen and single mother from Lancaster, Pa., was arrested on arrival at the Cairo airport with her teenage son in July 2019 and hauled off to Qanatir prison outside the capital. She faced charges of running a Facebook page critical of the Egyptian government. Security officials had confiscated her phone and interrogated her about her political opinions and social medias posts, according to her lawyers. Human rights groups denounced her detention as arbitrary and politically motivated.

International criticism of Egypt's bleak human rights record intensified further over the weekend, when news broke that Shady Habash, a young Egyptian filmmaker imprisoned for directing a satirical music video about President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, had suddenly died.

At least five other Americans are held on trumped-up charges in Egyptian prisons, according to the Freedom Initiative's estimate. Separately Desouky's brother, Nour, was arrested when visiting her last summer and remains in jail, Soltan said. Desouky's son, Mustafa, refused to leave his incarcerated mother in Egypt and missed school to spend the year waiting for her release.

Photo by AP

Two goslings play Tuesday on the banks of the Main River in Frankfurt, Germany. (AP/Michael Probst)

Also on Monday, Marwa Arafa, 27, an Egyptian translator and mother of a 21-month-old child, appeared before state prosecutors pending an investigation into charges that she belongs to and helps to fund a "terrorist group," her lawyer Islam Salama wrote on Facebook. Plainclothes security officers took Arafa from her Cairo apartment two weeks ago, said her husband, Tamer Mowafy.

Officials fear locust onslaught in Africa

Governments and U.N. agencies have repeatedly warned that locusts will cause calamitous food shortages in Africa if they end up on cropland. "It is a race against time to ensure these new swarms do not breed," said Hamisi Williams, a senior Food and Agriculture Organization official in Kenya. "When this happens, we will be talking about the locusts at plague level."

Tens of thousands of liters of pesticides have been delayed in reaching the region because of border closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Luck, in the form of favorable winds, has so far been on the farmers' side, and the swarms have mostly been pointed toward the vast open ranges of northern Kenya and southern Ethiopia. But with tens of millions of people in the wider region already dependent on food aid, a humanitarian crisis, or even famine, could happen quickly.

Weather conditions are expected to be favorable for locust breeding over the next three months. There are 18 swarms in Kenya right now. Regional governments have appealed for financial assistance, but with attention almost totally consumed by the coronavirus pandemic, locusts have tumbled down the priority list.

Sudan's envoy to U.S. first in 25 years

CAIRO -- Sudan's Foreign Ministry announced that it appointed the country's first envoy to the U.S. in more than a quarter century, a step toward normalizing relations after the overthrow of former President Omar al-Bashir last year.

The ministry said late Monday that the U.S. administration approved the appointment of veteran diplomat Noureldin Sati to serve as Sudan's ambassador to Washington.

The two countries had for more than 25 years appointed only charges d'affaires, a diplomatic rank lower than ambassador, to run their missions in Washington and Khartoum, it said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said in December that the two countries would exchange ambassadors without putting a time frame on the nominations. The U.S. ambassador to Sudan would be nominated by President Donald Trump and needs to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

