Kell fond of times as coach

Wilson Kell served in World War II and later became a high school football coach at Waldron and Marianna.

With the coronavirus pandemic halting high school athletics in Arkansas, football coaches have had to adjust their offseason plans with their teams.

Kell, 97, hasn't coached a game since the 1963 season when he was at Marianna. But when asked what he would have done had the pandemic happened during his coaching career, Kell said times were different in the 1960s.

"I wouldn't have done a whole lot different," Kell told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "We didn't see them [the players] until August 20, the first day of practice. It was different. It wasn't a year-round job."

The Kell name is a familiar one in Arkansas sports circles.

Kell, who grew up in Imboden (Lawrence County) and is the late National Baseball Hall of Famer George Kell's uncle, coached high school football for 14 seasons, three at Waldron (1950-52) and 11 more at Marianna (1953-63). However, more than five decades later, Kell is still remembered as Marianna's coach.

"He's called Coach in Marianna," said Dan Felton III, who played for Kell from 1961-63. "They all call him Coach Kell."

Kell's coaching style was simple, Felton said.

"Coach Kell never raised his voice," Felton said. "He was a coach's coach. He only had to express himself one time. You wanted to play for him. He was low-key."

Kell's son, Bert, never played for his father. But he understood what his father meant to his players and students at Marianna.

"A coach is more than just a coach. He's a mentor," Bert Kell said. "He's been a great example.

"He walked the walk and talked the talk."

In 11 seasons at Marianna, Kell went 62-50-10. He coached Charles Flowers, who became an All-American fullback at Ole Miss, future University of Arkansas linemen Charley Moore and Billy Clay, and Bill Curtis, who starred at running back at Arkansas Tech University.

After serving in the Army, Kell enrolled at Arkansas Tech in 1946, where he played baseball. He was an All-Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference shortstop for the Wonder Boys. In 1948, the Boston Red Sox signed Kell who played in the minor leagues for two seasons before quitting to focus on coaching.

At Waldron, Kell coached football, basketball and baseball. He led the school's basketball team to the state tournament twice.

Marianna hired Kell before the 1953 season. While at Marianna, Kell won one district title outright and shared two others.

Then, in December 1963, Kell hung up his whistle.

Douglas and Lomason Co., an automobile seat-frame manufacturer in Marianna, hired Kell as its personnel director. Kell remained at Douglas and Lomason for 24 years before retiring.

"I loved coaching," Kell said. "But I needed to support my family. I didn't make any money."

Kell said he was paid $4,000 in his final year at Marianna.

Also, Kell was a member of Marianna's city council for 43 years.

Kell never had any regrets about his coaching career, though.

"We were a small school," Kell said. "We played Forrest City, Stuttgart, West Memphis and Helena on our regular schedule. But we never had a losing season."

Kell has been married for 68 years to Betty Sue. They married Nov. 10, 1951, and have two children, Cindy and Bert. The Kells have been longtime attendees of First United Methodist Church in Marianna, where Betty Sue served as the choir director.

Bert Kell said faith has always been important to his father.

"I know with some coaches now, they are cussing them up and down," Kell said. "I would bet you my house that my father never uttered a curse word in front of his players.

"He was a man of faith."

Chester Key, who played for Kell in 1960-62, said he enjoyed playing for him.

"Coach was a great role model on and off the field," Key said.

Wilson was George's uncle, despite being younger than the hall of famer. George Kell was born Aug. 23, 1922, while Wilson was born Dec. 9, 1922.

George Kell played 15 seasons in the major leagues with the Philadelphia Athletics, Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1983. George Kell died at 86 in March 2009.

"George and I were like brothers," Kell said. "He was from Swifton, and I was from Imboden. We visited each other a lot and played sandlot baseball. We were real, real close.

"I was proud of George. He had a great career.

Living in Marianna for more than six decades is something Kell has appreciated.

"I enjoy living in a small town where I know people," Kell said. "I've had an enjoyable life. I know everyone, and everyone knows me."

