RECIPES: Strawberry season’s the reason for shortcake

Arkansas strawberry season is here and that means one thing: shortcake.

All day.

Every day.

But especially on Mother's Day.

Shortcake means different things to different people and we're not here to quibble about the technical definition of short pastries.

We just want to eat sweet, luscious strawberries dripping in their own juices on pastry and topped with fluffy mounds of whipped cream.

So whether you like shortcake feather-light, fluffy or flaky, we won't tell you you're wrong, and we have a recipe for each.

Melted Butter Shortbread Strawberry Shortcake (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kelly Brant)

But first a few words about strawberries.

Strawberries do not continue to ripen or get sweeter once picked. Look for berries with bright, uniformly red color, bright green caps with no white or yellow spots.

Avoid moldy or bruised berries.

Do not wash the berries until just before using. Moisture encourages spoilage, but if you must wash them in advance, be sure to dry them as thoroughly as possible and store them in a single layer.

Strawberries are best eaten within a day or two of picking/purchase. We've found for overnight storage, local berries do best when they're kept cool, but not refrigerated. For longer storage — no more than five days — arrange berries in a single layer on a paper towel in an airtight container in the refrigerator, but don't expect them to look or taste as good as they did when you bought them. It's better to freeze any you won't eat within 48 hours.

To freeze whole berries, cap or hull berries and place in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet and freeze (this keeps the berries from freezing together). Once frozen, transfer berries to a freezer bag. They'll keep for up to 3 months. Sliced berries are best sweetened with a little sugar before freezing.

Strawberries are often sold by the pound, pint or quart, but recipes usually call for cups.

One pint of whole berries equals about 3 ¼ cups whole berries or 2 ¼ cups sliced.

One quart of whole berries equals about 6 ½ cups whole berries or 4 ½ cups sliced.

One pound of whole berries equals about 3 ¾ cups whole berries or 3 cups sliced berries.

For shortcake, we prefer a combination of sliced and mashed berries (this looks a lot messier than what you see in the photos, but it tastes sooooo much better). We like to let the berries macerate (release their juices into sugar) for about 15 to 30 minutes, but no longer than 1 hour at room temperature.

How much sugar to use depends on personal preference and the sweetness of the berries. We generally use 2 to 4 tablespoons per quart.

And don't forget the whipped cream.

If the berries and pastry are sweet, there's no need to sweeten the whipping cream, just whip it and pile it on.

To assemble, pick your pastry, be it spongecake, scone, angel food cake, shortbread or any other you desire, add berries, then dollop on the whipped cream.

The pastry to berry to whip cream ratio is up to you. We prefer a balance — some cake, some berries and some whipped cream in each bite. But others may want more berries and less cream. Or perhaps the cake is the star.

Cardamom and strawberries taste great together, and if a biscuit-style shortcake is your preference these scones will hit the spot.

Cardamom Scone Strawberry Shortcake (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kelly Brant)

Cardamom Scones

3 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for patting out the dough

½ to 1 teaspoon ground cardamom

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

¾ cup chilled butter, cut into pieces

1 cup milk, preferably whole

2 egg yolks, divided use

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Lightly flour a clean work surface.

In a large mixing bowl, stir together the flour, cardamom, sugar, baking powder and salt. Using a pastry cutter, two knives, or your fingers, cut or rub the butter into the flour mixture until the mixture resembles coarse cornmeal, with no piece of butter larger than a pea.

In a small bowl, combine the milk and an egg yolk. Stir the milk mixture into the dry ingredients just until the mixture comes together.

Turn the dough onto the floured work surface, and roll or pat it out to 1 ¼ -inch thick. Using a long-bladed knife, cut the dough into 8 to 10 triangles. Place them on the prepared baking sheet at least 1 inch apart. Whisk the remaining egg yolk with 1 tablespoon water in a small bowl, and use a pastry brush to lightly brush the top of each scone with the egg mixture.

Bake until golden brown, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool until barely warm, or at room temperature. Split them in half with a fork, or cut them with a sharp knife, spread the butter and top with strawberries and whipped cream.

Makes 8 to 10 scones.

Sponge Cake Strawberry Shortcake (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kelly Brant)

Spongecake's ability to soak up all those succulent juices without dissolving to nothing makes it an excellent option for shortcake.

Spongecake

6 eggs, at room temperature

1 cup granulated sugar

½ teaspoon almond or vanilla extract or other desired flavoring (see note)

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease and line with parchment 2 (8- or 9-inch) round or square cake pans. (Cakes baked in 8 inch pans will be a bit thicker.)

In a large mixing bowl, combine eggs, sugar and extract and beat with an electric mixer on high until mixture thickens and eggs are pale yellow, about 5 minutes

In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt. Sprinkle about a third of the dry mixture over the beaten egg and gently stir it in. Repeat twice more, using about a third of the flour mixture each time. The batter will begin to look spongy and fluffy.

Pour the batter into the prepared pans. Bake the cake for 20 to 23 minutes, or until the top is lightly browned and the edges begin to pull away from the sides of the pan. Remove from the oven and place on racks to cool in the pan completely.

Makes 2 (8- or 9-inch) layers.

Note: I used orange blossom water.

Toasted Angel Food Cake topped with strawberries (Arkanas Democrat-Gazette/Kelly Brant)

Angel Food Cake

12 egg whites, at room temperature (about 1 ½ cups) (see note)

1 ½ teaspoons cream of tartar

¼ teaspoon fine salt

1 cup granulated sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon almond extract

1 cup cake flour or all-purpose flour

¾ cup confectioners' sugar

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large mixing bowl using an electric mixer or in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, beat the egg whites on low speed until foamy. Add the cream of tarter and salt; increase speed to medium-high and beat until soft peaks form, about 2 minutes. With the mixer running, slowly and steadily add the granulated sugar and then add the vanilla and almond extracts, scrape the sides of the bowl, and continue beating on medium-high speed until stiff peaks form.

Turn off the mixer. Sift the flour and confectioners' sugar over the egg white mixture, then gently fold them in using a rubber spatula. Spoon batter into a 10-inch tube pan with a removable bottom. Smooth the top with the rubber spatula.

Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until cake is golden-brown and springy.

Invert the pan on a wire rack and let the cake cool (upside-down) in the pan for about an hour.

To remove the cake, invert the pan right-side-up and carefully run a thin knife around the edges of the cake. Remove the cake and tube insert from the pan, then use the knife to release the cake from the bottom of the insert.

Makes 1 (10-inch) cake.

Note: Don't toss the yolks. Use them to make citrus curd or pudding or for enriching cakes and other baked goods. Use them within 2 days or freeze for longer storage. To freeze them, whisk in a small amount of salt or sugar (1/8 teaspoon salt for savory uses, or 1 ½ teaspoons of sugar for sweet uses, per ¼ cup yolks) before freezing.

Serving suggestion:

Former food editor Irene Wassell introduced me to toasted angel food cake. Slathering a thickly sliced angel food cake with butter and toasting/grilling it in hot skillet gives the ethereal cake a sweet, crispy crust that contrasts delectably with the pillow-soft crumb. Topped with strawberries and whipped cream it becomes the shortcake of our dreams.

Slice the cake into 2- to 3-inch wedges. Spread both sides of each slice of cake with butter. Heat a skillet or ridged grill pan over medium-high heat. Arrange cake slices in skillet and press down on each slice with a spatula. Cook until bottom side is golden brown. Turn and cook, still pressing down with spatula, until second side is brown. Top with strawberries and whipped cream.

Melted Butter Shortbread (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kelly Brant)

These are by far the easiest shortbread cookies we've ever made.

Melted Butter Shortbread

2 cups all-purpose flour

¼ cup cornstarch

¼ cup granulated sugar

½ teaspoon salt (reduce salt to a pinch, if using salted butter)

1 cup butter, melted

Desired flavoring such as ½ teaspoon vanilla extract OR almond extract OR cinnamon OR cardamom OR ground black pepper OR citrus zest OR a few drops rosewater extract or lavender, optional

Coarse sugar, for sprinkling

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line an 8- or 9-inch square baking pan with parchment paper.

In a bowl, whisk together the all-purpose flour, cornstarch, granulated sugar and salt. Stir the melted butter and desired flavoring (if using) and mix well. Press the dough into the pan, and bake 35 to 45 minutes or until golden.

Immediately sprinkle coarse sugar over the hot cookie (be generous, you want it to sparkle), then cut into squares. Let cool completely before serving.

Recipe adapted from Melissa Clark via The New York Times

