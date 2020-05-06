Little Rock announces start of curfew's easing

Little Rock will relax the curfew put in place by Mayor Frank Scott Jr. to stem the spread of the coronavirus, the city announced Tuesday.

Arkansas' capital city has been under a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew since March 26. Starting today, curfew hours are midnight to 5 a.m.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Those were the hours when the city first announced a curfew, which went into effect March 18.

City officials intend to completely lift the curfew May 21, according to Tuesday's news release.

The curfew was put in place to discourage people from unnecessary social gathering.

Little Rock also has a daytime curfew for minors that remains in effect through May 27. Those hours are 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., when children would normally be in school.

Metro on 05/06/2020