Man pleads innocent to domestic battery of pregnant woman

FORT SMITH — A Fort Smith man has pleaded innocent in the serious physical injury of a pregnant woman.

Ricardo Blair, 41, was arraigned in Sebastian County Circuit Court on Wednesday on one count of first-degree domestic battering and one count of possession of firearms by certain persons, both felonies, according to a news release from Prosecuting Attorney Dan Shue.

Shue said Blair appeared in person and without counsel. The public defender was appointed to represent him. The case will be set for trial at a future date before Circuit Judge Stephen Tabor in the Fort Smith District of Sebastian County.

Bail was set at $25,000 with conditions of no contact with the victim or her family, and not possessing any dangerous weapons.

Blair was charged with his offenses on Friday, according to Shue. The criminal information for Blair provided by Shue that day states that Blair was arrested on April 29, with the offenses he is accused of committing taking place on or about April 28.

Police officers were dealing with an unrelated call in which one of the parties, a woman, was battered by Blair, according to the affidavit for probable cause determination. The woman told officers that she was pregnant, and that abuse had caused her to have a miscarriage.

It was suspected, the affidavit states, that the premature baby was 17 weeks along. Police confirmed with doctors that the woman had been pregnant and had recently miscarried.

The woman described Blair grabbing her in a bear hug and throwing her across a nearby dog kennel, according to the affidavit. Doctors confirmed that this kind of abuse could have caused her to miscarry.

The investigation by the Fort Smith Police Department, the prosecuting attorney’s office and other law enforcement agencies is ongoing, according to Shue on Friday.