Rep. Kweisi Mfume with his wife, Tiffany Mfume, talks Tuesday after his swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol. (AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Mfume sworn in to succeed Cummings

WASHINGTON -- Maryland Democrat Kweisi Mfume rejoined the U.S. House on Tuesday to replace the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, taking his oath of office with a protective mask in his left hand, the latest symbol of how Congress and the country are adjusting to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mfume will represent a majority-black Baltimore-area district that has been hit hard by the virus and the near shutdown of the area's economy. It's the area that President Donald Trump insulted last year as a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess."

Mfume, 71, raised his right hand and took the oath from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., a week after he was easily elected to complete Cummings' two-year term. Cummings, who was 68, died in October during his 12th term in office.

In brief remarks on the House floor, Mfume said bigotry and criticizing foreigners "ultimately deplete us as a nation." He said the country is going through "its greatest economic collapse," citing people who "haven't had a paycheck in weeks."

Mfume served in the House from 1987-96, when he left to become chairman of the NAACP. He led the civil rights organization until 2004. He is expected to be reelected this fall for a full two-year term that would begin in January.

Mfume's swearing in leaves the House with 233 Democrats, 196 Republicans and one independent.

Missouri governor urges return to work

LIBERTY, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday continued his optimistic message about the state's economy in the coronavirus pandemic and urged state residents to return to work if possible and support Missouri-based businesses.

A day after Parson's statewide stay-at-home order expired and some businesses reopened, the governor encouraged Missourians to "safely re-engage in the economy" while also continuing social distancing and safety measures.

"Now is the time we really need to support one another and support those mom-and-pop stores on Main Street, and really make an effort to go out there and keep our economy going," Parson said.

Parson spoke after Missouri announced that it had 8,916 confirmed covid-19 cases, compared with 8,754 Monday. There have been 377 deaths, up 19 from the 358 reported Monday. The newly reported deaths include some that occurred May 1-3 but were not already included in the count.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than the number of confirmed cases because many people have not been tested and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

Drop false-claims lawsuit, Bakker asks

O'FALLON, Mo. -- Missouri-based TV pastor Jim Bakker is asking a judge to dismiss a state lawsuit accusing him of falsely claiming that a health supplement could cure the coronavirus, and the lawyer representing Bakker is former Gov. Jay Nixon.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sued Bakker and Morningside Church Productions Inc. in early March. Schmitt sought an injunction ordering Bakker to stop selling Silver Solution as a treatment for the coronavirus on his streaming TV program, The Jim Bakker Show. The lawsuit said Bakker and a guest made the cure claim during a program on Feb. 12.

In a court filing Monday, Nixon -- a Democrat who served two terms as governor before leaving office in 2017 -- called the lawsuit an assault on Bakker's religious freedom.

Schmitt wasn't alone in going after Bakker. Also in March, U.S. regulators warned Bakker's company and six others to stop selling items using what the government called false claims that they could treat the coronavirus or keep people from catching it.

Nixon said Bakker immediately complied with orders to stop offering Silver Solution on his show and ministry website.

Reopened bar in Texas leads to arrests

WEST ODESSA, Texas -- A bar owner and armed protesters were arrested in western Texas after the bar reopened despite the governor's orders to remain closed as the state continues to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis told the Odessa American that authorities Monday detained Gabrielle Ellison, the 47-year-old owner of Big Daddy Zane's Bar in West Odessa, for violating Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's order that prohibits drinking establishments from opening until mid-May.

Photo by Odessa American

Gabrielle Ellison (left), owner of Big Daddy Zane’s bar, speaks with some protesters Monday outside of her bar in Odessa, Texas. (AP/Odessa American/Eli Hartman)

Six men who had loaded "AR-15 type weapons" were also arrested for possessing firearms on a licensed property, Griffis said, adding that one observer was detained for interfering with a peace officer's duties.

"Defying the governor's orders is one thing, but when you bring a bunch of armed vigilantes in from other parts of the state for a show of force, I just got a problem with that," Griffis said.

More than 20 people participated in the protest with help from Open Texas, an armed group that travels around the state trying to help reopen the doors of businesses that Abbott deemed "nonessential."

As of Monday, Johns Hopkins data showed that Texas had roughly 32,800 confirmed cases and 901 related deaths.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports.

A Section on 05/06/2020