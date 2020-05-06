Virus death shuts

a Walmart store

A second Boston-area Walmart store has closed after an employee died of covid-19, and 10 more tested positive for the coronavirus.

The store in Quincy, Mass., is closed "until further notice," Mayor Tom Koch said in a recorded daily update Monday. Koch said the city's health commissioner "has been in touch with [Walmart Inc.], and they made a decision on their own to close down the facility." Koch said Walmart will thoroughly clean the store and test all its employees.

Last week, a Walmart Supercenter in Worcester, Mass., was ordered to close by the city health director, city officials said. Of nearly 400 employees and others who work in that building, 81 tested positive for the virus, a Walmart spokesman said Tuesday. That store reopened Tuesday morning, he added.

Customers at both stores had complained that social distancing and other safety measures Walmart implemented weren't being observed, local media reported.

A Walmart store in Colorado temporarily shut down April 23 after an employee died from the virus-related illness, as well as her husband and a contracted store security guard.

Two employees at a Chicago-area Supercenter died from covid-19 in March.

-- Serenah McKay

$470M set aside

for surplus food

The U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to buy $470 million in food that has been going to waste as farmers and ranchers throw out perishable goods and euthanize livestock.

Using authority the agency has had since the Depression era, known as Section 32 purchases, officials will buy up those surplus items and redistribute them to food banks, school feeding programs and other efforts to help hungry Americans.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused major supply chain disruptions, with restaurant and business closures and slowdowns forcing farmers to take steep losses as companies stop buying farm goods.

Much of the funds are being used to buy dairy ($120 million), potatoes and turkey products ($50 million each) and strawberries ($35 million). Chicken and catfish ($30 million each) are also on the list.

Nathan Owens

State index ends

day flat at 354.47

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 354.47, up 0.49.

"U.S. stocks managed to finish positive on Tuesday as healthcare stocks and oil prices surged, pushing markets higher most of the day, until a sharp pull-back late in the session caused by a Federal Reserve member's downbeat comments about the depth of the economic contraction," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates in Little Rock.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 05/06/2020