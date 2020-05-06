NWA physician pleads guilty to drug distribution

FORT SMITH — A physician in Rogers has pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of a controlled substance without an effective prescription, according to the office of David Clay Fowlkes, acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas.

Court records state that Dr. Robin Ann Cox, 64, of Greenwood had a change-of-plea hearing on Wednesday.

Cox’s plea agreement states that while she was employed by the Arkansas Medical Clinic in Rogers on May 21, 2019, she and the owner of the clinic contacted the Drug Enforcement Administration to report that prescriptions from Cox’s previous employment had been fraudulently written and filled. Cox specifically identified a prescription for a patient identified as D.S. that was written on May 19 and filled on May 20, as well as a prescription for someone identified as F.R. dated and filled on May 17.

The DEA discovered that Cox had written the prescription for D.S. in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in Fort Smith, according to the agreement.

D.S. said that on May 19, Cox was waiting in her SUV at the restaurant and had prewritten a prescription in D.S.’ name for 120 15mg tablets of oxycodone, the agreement states.

Video surveillance that investigators obtained from the restaurant and a statement from D.S.’ mother, who drove D.S. to the restaurant, confirm that the transaction between D.S. and Cox took place, according to court records. Records from the pharmacy at which D.S. filled the prescription confirm that on May 20, 2019, D.S. presented the prescription written by Cox.

Cox was indicted on Oct. 4 on the charge of distribution of a controlled substance, as well as a charge of making a false statement to a federal agent, according to court records. She pleaded innocent to the charges during her arraignment Oct. 23.

The federal government agreed to dismiss the second charge without prejudice after sentencing as part of her plea agreement.

The court reserved approval of the plea agreement pending completion of the pre-sentence report, according to the minutes of Wednesday’s change-of-plea hearing. The sentencing was also deferred pending the pre-sentence investigation, with the innocent plea remaining on the false statement charge. Cox was released on bond.

Agencies participating in the investigation were the DEA, DEA Diversion Little Rock, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, and the Springdale and Rogers police departments, according to a news release from Fowlkes. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Anne Gardner is prosecuting the case for the federal government.