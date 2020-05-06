UNCORKED: Pairing wines to different mom personality types

It has been several years since I took the Enneagram Personality test. It provides a very interesting perspective and insightful information about your personality type. Recently, a friend asked me to take it again based on my personality as a mother. With Mother's Day around the corner, I thought why not. You may be wondering what does this test have to do with wine? Turns out there are wines for those traits. Of course, your mom is unique, but if you're looking for a bottle to buy for her Mother's Day gift, one based on personality type is an idea.

The Perfectionist Mom

She thrives on order and organization. She is the one cleaning the spills before a stain can even consider appearing. Her idea wine is thought out and strategically grown such as ice wine. The wine is possible only with very specific weather and ripening conditions. Truly one of the ultimate showings of perfection in the bottle.

NV Inniskillin Ice Wine, Canada (about $59 for 375 mL)

The Nurturing Mom

Known as a Helper, she is the one spending most of her time in the kitchen making delicious meals and amazing desserts. She thrives on cooking up rich comforting meals for her family. For her the ideal food pairing wine is the key. No matter the dish, gewurztraminer is always a good match with everything from spice to sweet.

2018 Chateau Ste. Michelle Gewurztraminer, Washington (about $12)

The High Achieving Mom

She is ambitious and loves setting goals. And she sticks to them from playgroup organizing and putting healthful meals on the table to making time for exercise a must every day. Of course, it must be cabernet sauvignon for her with its world-renowned ambition to age for centuries, sell for the highest price and gain cult status among the elite.

2018 Sean Minor Four Bears Cabernet Sauvignon, California (about $12)

The Enthusiastic Mom

She is fun and loves life. She is the one dancing around with her children and always on to the next adventure. Her children are social and grow up seeking adventure and opportunity. This wine can only be the fun, refreshing, vibrant style of a sparkling rosé. Always up for any occasion whether its a casual lunch or elegant celebration.

NV Gruet Brut Sparkling Rosé, New Mexico (about $21 retail)

The Peaceful Mom

This easy-going mom is always looking at ways to please her children and has a gentle nature around raising her children. Her parenting style is simply to create a calm and stable home with little or no drama. Pinot grigio is just easy, straightforward and not much drama in the glass. It's refreshing, predictable and ideal for the easy-going calm occasions.

2018 Kris Pinot Grigio, Italy (about $13)

Food on 05/06/2020

uncorked@thewinecenter.com

Food on 05/06/2020