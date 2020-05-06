Park service sets May 15 for Buffalo River opening

Visitors will soon be floating the Buffalo National River and hiking trails in the park.

Beginning May 15, the national park will resume day-use-only access to the river and all trails within the park, except for Lost Valley Trail, according to a news release.

The national park in north Arkansas has been closed since April 2 because of covid-19.

"The park was closed at the request of communities and state and local leaders concerned about overcrowding and the potential spread of the virus in our communities," said Mark Foust, superintendent of the Buffalo National River.

As part of the National Park System, when the Buffalo National River is open, it is open to all, regardless of their place of residence, Foust said.

All established campgrounds in the park will remain closed for now, along with gravel bar and backcountry camping within park boundaries, according to the news release.

The park's headquarters in Harrison will remain closed, as will the visitor centers and contact stations at Tyler Bend, Steel Creek and Buffalo Point.

Park employees will staff trail heads and river access points to ensure traffic control and social distancing guidance, according to the release. "Staff will be available to direct visitors to other areas of the park should locations become too congested to comply with health guidelines.

"Crowd sizes and visitors' ability to enjoy the park with appropriate social distancing will be key to our progress to eventually providing complete access to all," Foust said.

"While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and visitor services will be limited," according to the release. "When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders regarding the wearing of masks, practice leave-no-trace principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities."

Visitors should talk with park rangers to help plan a trip visiting less congested areas of the park, where social distancing will be easier, according to the release.

Austin Albers, co-owner of the Buffalo Outdoor Center in Ponca, said the announcement was good news.

"I think the way they're doing it is a positive thing," he said. "They're reopening it with a phased approach, so they're not opening the whole thing at once."

Gov. Asa Hutchinson allowed Arkansas State Parks to begin reopening Friday. At that time, Arkansas residents with self-contained RVs could stay overnight in state park campgrounds.

On May 15, cabins, lodges and RV rental in state parks will reopen to Arkansas residents. Visitor information centers, museums, gift shops, golf pro shops, marinas and equipment rental can also reopen May 15.

Albers said it made sense to reopen the national park on the same day.

Albers said he will reopen the Buffalo Outdoor Center store on Friday. They will resume canoe rentals on May 15.

Metro on 05/06/2020