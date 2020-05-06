Sections
Humane Society of Pulaski County rescues about 20 dogs from hoarding situation

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 3:51 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Two dogs rescued by the Humane Society of Pulaski County from a hoarding situation. ( Courtesy of the Humane Society of Pulaski County )

About 20 dogs were rescued Tuesday by the Humane Society of Pulaski County from a hoarding situation with around 100 animals on a property.

Debbie Howell, board president of the organization, said another rescue alerted her to the situation on a property just over the border in Saline County. She said the man who lived on the property was cooperative and understood his situation was untenable, though he cared about the animals.

The Humane Society took in one puppy, three young dogs and the rest were adults, Howell said.

“That pretty much loaded us up,” she said, in large part because the dogs must remain in isolation because it is unknown what diseases they have been exposed to.

Howell said her organization prioritized rescuing the female dogs because the man was unsure which ones were pregnant. Another organization took in about 32 puppies from the property.

Many of the animals need to be socialized to human contact.

The remaining dogs are on the property, Howell said, and they’re working with the man to create a population control plan.

She said law enforcement was not involved.

