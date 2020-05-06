Rock Region cuts workers, bus routes; agency cites high absenteeism among drivers, need for ‘emergency redlining’

Rock Region Metro is temporarily laying off 23 employees, suspending five of its 23 bus routes and modifying a sixth, the Pulaski County transit agency announced Tuesday.

The layoffs and service cuts, which begin Monday, came in response to an unprecedented level of absenteeism among the agency's drivers because of fears over the coronavirus pandemic, the agency said.

The high absenteeism has left riders stranded at record levels because Rock Region had no drivers to operate its buses, a phenomenon known in the industry as "emergency redlining," said spokeswoman Becca Green.

"We were experiencing a singular level of operator absences so that resulted in an unprecedented amount of emergency redlining service cuts for riders over the last few weeks," she said. "We can't send out a bus because we have no one to drive it."

The agency knows of no employees who have tested positive for the virus, she said.

The dropped and modified routes will ensure a minimal level of bus service for its riders, Green said.

Rock Region "remains committed to working with the community to maintain vital public transit service during the coronavirus pandemic while taking additional measures to reduce exposure risk to riders and staff members," the agency said in announcing the route reductions on its website.

The layoffs include 16 full-time bus drivers, two part-time bus drivers and five drivers for the agency's paratransit service, which is federally mandated transportation provided for people who have disabilities and cannot use the regular, fixed-route buses.

Including the drivers being laid off, Rock Region has 100 regular bus drivers and 24 paratransit drivers, Green said. Total employment at the agency is 200.

Driver, as well as passenger, safety on the buses has been an ongoing concern for Rock Region during the coronavirus pandemic. Late last month, the transit agency began requiring all passengers to wear masks in order to board a bus.

Earlier in April, Rock Region began requiring bus riders to board and leave from the rear door to help protect drivers from the virus.

In March, the agency began limiting loads to 10 or fewer people per bus and encouraged riders to limit bus use to essential trips only.

It also suspended its streetcar service, which it categorized as nonessential. It also suspended some regular routes to shift buses to busier ones. The move increased service frequency on high-ridership routes and served to decrease the number of people on buses at any one time.

The agency also eliminated fares during the pandemic. Because of that, Rock Region is losing about $5,000 in daily fare revenue, a loss that has been mitigated by a $15 million grant under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

The eliminated routes include Route 1/Pulaski Heights, Route 7/Shorter College, Route 12/Clinton Center-Airport, Route 19/Hensley Express and Route 20/Hangar Hill-College Station.

Eliminating those routes will allow Rock Region to reallocate available drivers to high-ridership routes that have been experiencing emergency redlining of service for the past few weeks, the agency said in a statement.

Also Route 8/Rodney Parham will be limited to running between the midtown transfer hub and the route's terminating point at Rainwater Road and Green Mountain Drive. Riders can transfer to Route 3/Baptist Medical Center or Route 5/West Markham to reach downtown from the midtown transfer hub, the agency said.

"Our goal here is to stabilize the service, so we're temporarily reducing it and hoping we are engaging in temporary layoffs," Green said. "We temporarily reduced the service in the hope we can fulfill the service that's expected every day."

