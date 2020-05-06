Rogers panel approves building projects

ROGERS -- Several projects, including a hotel and a mixed-use building, got the green light Tuesday from the city's Planning Commission.

The commission unanimously approved plans for Hi-Tea, a nearly 4,500-square-foot mixed-use building at 1902 and 1904 W. Pleasant Grove Road east of Interstate 49.

Hilton Boutique Hotel was also approved to construct a five-story hotel on about 1.3 acres on South Pinnacle Hills Parkway southwest of the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion.

The hotel will be about 56,300-square-feet, according to planning documents.

The commission also approved plans for an about 8,900-square-foot office building, Gilbert Building, at 400 W. Walnut St.

The commission also approved running tracks at three middle schools. The tracks are to be constructed at Greer Lingle Middle School on North 13th Street, Oakdale Middle School on North Dixieland Road and Elmwood Middle School Track on South 13th Street.

Two expansion projects were also approved.

Bella Vista Marine, which sells boats and other products, plans to add more than 2,400-square-feet of space to its store on West Hudson Road.

First Baptist Church plans to add an 18,000-square-foot building to its church on West Pleasant Grove Road.

NW News on 05/06/2020