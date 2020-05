HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Arkadelphia names coach

Arkadelphia hired Searcy offensive coordinator Trey Schucker as its new head coach in a school board meeting Tuesday night.

Schucker, a Clarksville native and University of Central Arkansas graduate, was the offensive coordinator at Searcy since 2017 under Coach Mark Kelley. He has been in Searcy since 2015, serving as the junior high offensive coordinator for two seasons.

With Schucker on staff, Searcy won the Class 6A state championship last season, defeating Benton at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Schucker takes over for J.R. Eldridge, who led Arkadelphia to consecutive Class 4A state championships in 2017 and 2018. Eldridge was hired at North Little Rock on March 30.

-- Jeremy Muck

Sports on 05/06/2020