UNDER THE RADAR: Lakeside's Chase Cross

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Lakeside’s Chase Cross.

Class: 2022

Position: WR

Size: 5-10, 175

40-Yard Dash: 4.5 seconds

Stats: In 2019, Cross had 34 receptions for 609 yards and 10 touchdowns; 13 carries for 100 yards and 1 touchdown; and 4 kickoff returns for 166 yards and 1 touchdown.

Interest: All in-state Division II teams

Lakeside Coach Jared McBride:

“Chase is a very electric player that can make plays all over the field. He can take a short pass and make five guys miss and take it for a 70-yard touchdown. He is a great competitor that enjoys playing the game with his teammates. He is a dynamic athlete that will play football on the next level.”