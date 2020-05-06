Upgrades to Springdale's Tyson Park one step closer

Springdale Planning Commission gave it approval Tuesday to designs for renovating Randal Tyson Recreational Complex. The issue now goes before the City Council. Go to nwaonline.com/200506Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

SPRINGDALE -- The Planning Commission on Tuesday night accepted a design plan for renovation to the Randal Tyson Recreational Complex.

More parking, handicap-accessible bathrooms and new lights throughout the park are among the planned upgrades.

The City Council is expected to second the decision during its Tuesday meeting in the Council Chambers at the City Administration Building.

Chad Wolf, director of parks and recreation, said approving the plan tells engineers to start planning for construction. He expects construction to begin July 1, with the 80-acre park ready for the spring league play March 1.

The city budgeted $5 million from the 2018 bond money for the updates. Voters approved a $200 million bond issue that year, with $21.3 million for parks.

"They're going to tear out all the concrete around the concession stands to make the bathrooms compliant with the (Americans for Disability Act)," Wolf said. "That's one of the No. 1 things they wanted to do in the park."

In addition, the park will gain two new bathroom facilities, bringing the total to seven spread throughout the park.

The park also will gain 200 parking places, Jason Appel of Engineering Services said via Zoom during the Planning Commission meeting.

The lots surrounding the Miracle League Park along South 48th Street especially need more spaces, Wolf said. Visitors often must park across the street in the lot of St. Thomas Episcopal Church, he said.

This park, on the west side of Tyson park, provides a field with infrastructure designed so disabled children and adults can play baseball. The project was spearheaded by the Springdale Rotary Club.

Each of Tyson park's 10 baseball and soccer fields and the tennis courts will get new lighting, Appel continued.

The park -- and its lighting -- are 30 years old and not of a quality to attract top-rated tournaments or national championship games to the city, Wolf said.

The city and its parks host more than 20 tournaments each year, with 15 being youth baseball and the rest adult and youth softball. Each tournament brings about 150 teams, Wolf continued.

The baseball tournaments alone bring in $10 million to $15 million into the city in the form of meals at the city's restaurants and lodging in the city's hotels.

The park will lose one soccer field to make room for parking near the new splash pad, along Watson Street on the north side of the park. The splash pad's drainage system will catch the water as it drains, clean it and reuse it, Wolf said. The city also offers a splash pad at the C.L. "Charlie" and Willie George Park, on the city's far east side, and another is planned for Shaw Family Park, in the city's northwest quadrant.

An area at Tyson park with a batting cage will become the home to a sand volleyball court, Wolf said. Basketball courts will be upgraded and moved to a location near the splash pad.

And the city's second dog park will lie on the south side of Tyson park. The first dog park at Charlie George park gets plenty of use, Wolf said.

"But we know that this park, the Tyson park, gets more use than the others," Wolf said. "When you get a t0urnment with 5,000 or 10,000 people, it's packed, packed, packed."

And Wolf admitted it's his favorite.

"I was the manager of the park when it first opened in 1990," he said. "Gov. Bill Clinton gave the opening remarks."

NW News on 05/06/2020